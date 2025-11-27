LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AADHAAR Imran Khan Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra 252 Crore Drug Trafficking Case Afghanistan news gambhir fans anger Mohammed Siraj afghanistan AADHAAR Imran Khan Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra 252 Crore Drug Trafficking Case Afghanistan news gambhir fans anger Mohammed Siraj afghanistan AADHAAR Imran Khan Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra 252 Crore Drug Trafficking Case Afghanistan news gambhir fans anger Mohammed Siraj afghanistan AADHAAR Imran Khan Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra 252 Crore Drug Trafficking Case Afghanistan news gambhir fans anger Mohammed Siraj afghanistan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AADHAAR Imran Khan Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra 252 Crore Drug Trafficking Case Afghanistan news gambhir fans anger Mohammed Siraj afghanistan AADHAAR Imran Khan Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra 252 Crore Drug Trafficking Case Afghanistan news gambhir fans anger Mohammed Siraj afghanistan AADHAAR Imran Khan Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra 252 Crore Drug Trafficking Case Afghanistan news gambhir fans anger Mohammed Siraj afghanistan AADHAAR Imran Khan Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra 252 Crore Drug Trafficking Case Afghanistan news gambhir fans anger Mohammed Siraj afghanistan
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Google’s Thanksgiving Doodle Goes Into AI Mode: A Surprising Festive Twist That Leaves Users Curious, Amazed, And Wanting More

Google’s Thanksgiving Doodle Goes Into AI Mode: A Surprising Festive Twist That Leaves Users Curious, Amazed, And Wanting More

Google’s 2024 Thanksgiving Doodle shifted from simple holiday art to an AI-powered experience, directing users into “AI Mode.” Instead of a normal search, it offered full dinner plans and step-by-step cooking guidance, showcasing Google’s move toward practical, conversational, and utility-driven AI search.

Google’s Thanksgiving Doodle Leaps Into AI Mode, Transforming Holiday Fun Into Smart Interactive Utility (Pc: Google doodle)
Google’s Thanksgiving Doodle Leaps Into AI Mode, Transforming Holiday Fun Into Smart Interactive Utility (Pc: Google doodle)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 27, 2025 12:25:51 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Google’s Thanksgiving Doodle Goes Into AI Mode: A Surprising Festive Twist That Leaves Users Curious, Amazed, And Wanting More

Google Doodle has been celebrating Thanksgiving every year, and in 2023 it was the stop-motion character Tiny Chef that had the honor to be the one to post the whimsical and brand Doodle. However, this year’s Thanksgiving Doodle was not just a playful holiday greeting but also a confirmation of the massive commitment of the company to the integration of Generative AI into the user experience directly.

The animated image when clicked did not just take the user to a general search query about the holiday which is the traditional Doodle function but rather it seamlessly brought the user into Google’s new “AI Mode” search interface. Such a development instantly turned the previous passive activity of enjoying the artwork into an active, smart, and fully equipped utility.

The interface was set up with an intricate holiday-based prompt, for example, asking for a full Thanksgiving dinner and a detailed cooking plan for ten people, which clearly shows the AI’s talent being able to deal with multi-step practical planning tasks just through a single click. This functionality elevates AI to the status of an indispensable, premium tool for the effective control of the complicated logistics during the holiday season which changes the perception of AI from a tech-fascination to a digital chef-assistant.

Generative AI Integration: A New Search Paradigm

The connection between the Thanksgiving Doodle and AI Mode is a remarkable step that illustrates how Google is advancing its AI-Powered Search capabilities. The old-fashioned Doodle was a celebration of an occasion Thanksgiving. The new system, on the contrary, is aimed at celebrating AI’s power and usefulness.

By skipping the normal web links, the AI Mode right away gave the users one, easy to understand, and useful answer to a difficult holiday planning problem. This new way of presenting information reveals the AI’s talent of communicating using human-like dialogue, giving a complete plan instead of letting the user collect the details from various websites.

It is a deliberate action meant to demonstrate to the users that for complicated, real-life tasks, an AI-generated answer can be quicker and more thorough than standard search results.

The Future of Interactive Doodles: Personalized Utility

The interactive experience of this year indicates a time in the future when Doodles are not only for the purpose of memorizing but also become personalized and aware of the user’s context. Google exhibited the use of AI in and the related areas of food and the time for celebrations through recipe suggestions and organizing prep schedules.

It is significant that by the AI Mode experience being associated with the holiday but not with the Tiny Chef cartoon itself, Google has actually gone for AI capability and user help over direct Doodle-to-search change.

Such a practice is a sign that in the coming years, interactive Doodles might be designed to provide real-time help, learning-centered summaries, or AI-based deep-dive interactive experiences, thus turning the search engine’s homepage into a portal for sophisticated and useful intelligence.

Also Read: ChatGPT 5.1 Breaks All Limits: Hidden Features, Smarter Answers, Faster Speed, The AI Upgrade You Didn’t See Coming!

First published on: Nov 27, 2025 12:25 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Generative AIgoogle doodleThanksgiving AI Mode

RELATED News

Why Is Tata Sierra Being Compared To Defender? Internet Can’t Digest The ‘Ladder’ Feature, Car Lovers Say “Copy Of Land Rover, Sasta Wala”

iQOO 15 Launch: Check Insane Features, Specifications And Price Here, Get Heavy Discount As Early Bird Up To….

iPhone 17 Black Friday Deal: Forget EMIs, Grab Your Brand New Phone For Under ₹46,000 At Croma!

Defender D7X-R Unleashed: New Cooling Tech & Beast Mode Ready For 2026 Dakar Rally Debut

ChatGPT Accused Of Acting As A ‘Suicide Coach’ In Multiple Lawsuits: How The AI Allegedly Encouraged Suicide, Self-Harm And Delusions

LATEST NEWS

Supreme Court Flags Big Concern, Questions If Intruders With Aadhaar Should Be Made Voters, Says ‘Aadhaar Is Not…’

Bengaluru Airport Hit By Disruption, 41 Flights Delayed: Here’s What Happened

Where Is Imran Khan? Pak’s Adiala Jail Responds Amid Death Rumours And Assault On Sisters

Can Team India Still Make It To WTC Final After 2‑0 Loss To South Africa?

Thanksgiving 2025: Why The Holiday Falls On November 27 – History, What’s Open & Closed, Black Friday And Turkey Traditions Explained

Kamala Pasand Pan Masala Baron’s Daughter-in-Law Deepti Chaurasia Death Probe Deepens: “Love and Trust”, Her Diary Reveals…

‘Twisted My Arm Hard, I Screamed’ Delhi Woman Faces Horrific Assault During Uber Ride, Rider In Custody

‘He Was Many Things To Me…’: Hema Malini Shares Rare Family Photos And Heartfelt Note For Dharmendra

Who Is Orry And Why The Social Media Influencer Cuts A Sorry Figure In ₹252-Crore Drug Trafficking Case

‘Koi Bhi, Kuch Bhi Kar Sakta..’: RJ Mahvash Sparks Controversy, Cracks Joke On Palash Muchhal And Smriti Mandhana Cheating Rumours, Netizens Call Her ‘Insensitive’

Google’s Thanksgiving Doodle Goes Into AI Mode: A Surprising Festive Twist That Leaves Users Curious, Amazed, And Wanting More

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Google’s Thanksgiving Doodle Goes Into AI Mode: A Surprising Festive Twist That Leaves Users Curious, Amazed, And Wanting More

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Google’s Thanksgiving Doodle Goes Into AI Mode: A Surprising Festive Twist That Leaves Users Curious, Amazed, And Wanting More
Google’s Thanksgiving Doodle Goes Into AI Mode: A Surprising Festive Twist That Leaves Users Curious, Amazed, And Wanting More
Google’s Thanksgiving Doodle Goes Into AI Mode: A Surprising Festive Twist That Leaves Users Curious, Amazed, And Wanting More
Google’s Thanksgiving Doodle Goes Into AI Mode: A Surprising Festive Twist That Leaves Users Curious, Amazed, And Wanting More

QUICK LINKS