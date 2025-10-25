LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Grindr shareholders offer to take dating app private for about $3.46 billion

Grindr shareholders offer to take dating app private for about $3.46 billion

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 25, 2025 17:53:28 IST

(Reuters) -A consortium of Grindr shareholders who own more than 60% of its outstanding shares, led by board members George Raymond Zage and James Fu Bin Lu, has submitted a non-binding proposal to take the dating app private for about $3.46 billion. Shares of the company were up over 22%. Since its 2009 launch, Grindr has evolved into one of the world's most recognized dating platforms for the LGBTQIA+ community, with millions of users in more than 190 countries. The consortium has secured significant expressions of interest to participate in financing, including multiple highly confident letters and contributions of equity, and is confident that these sources will be fully sufficient to fund the acquisition, the shareholders said in a statement. Grindr did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. (Reporting by Arsheeya Bajwa in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Barona)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 25, 2025 5:53 PM IST
