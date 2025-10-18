LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghan Crickters Killed donald trump Gopichand Padalkar Controversy Gujarat Cabinet leader-of-opposition Test and T20 fusion Bengaluru Student Rape Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma Afghan Crickters Killed donald trump Gopichand Padalkar Controversy Gujarat Cabinet leader-of-opposition Test and T20 fusion Bengaluru Student Rape Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma Afghan Crickters Killed donald trump Gopichand Padalkar Controversy Gujarat Cabinet leader-of-opposition Test and T20 fusion Bengaluru Student Rape Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma Afghan Crickters Killed donald trump Gopichand Padalkar Controversy Gujarat Cabinet leader-of-opposition Test and T20 fusion Bengaluru Student Rape Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghan Crickters Killed donald trump Gopichand Padalkar Controversy Gujarat Cabinet leader-of-opposition Test and T20 fusion Bengaluru Student Rape Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma Afghan Crickters Killed donald trump Gopichand Padalkar Controversy Gujarat Cabinet leader-of-opposition Test and T20 fusion Bengaluru Student Rape Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma Afghan Crickters Killed donald trump Gopichand Padalkar Controversy Gujarat Cabinet leader-of-opposition Test and T20 fusion Bengaluru Student Rape Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma Afghan Crickters Killed donald trump Gopichand Padalkar Controversy Gujarat Cabinet leader-of-opposition Test and T20 fusion Bengaluru Student Rape Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > HPE forecasts fiscal 2026 profit below estimates, shares fall

HPE forecasts fiscal 2026 profit below estimates, shares fall

HPE forecasts fiscal 2026 profit below estimates, shares fall

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 18, 2025 03:30:29 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

HPE forecasts fiscal 2026 profit below estimates, shares fall

(Removes reference to FY26 revenue in first paragraph, corrects FY26 revenue growth forecast in paragraph 8 to between 17% and 22%, not between 5% and 10%) (Reuters) -Hewlett Packard Enterprise forecast annual profit below Wall Street expectations on Wednesday, as it shifts its server business toward artificial intelligence and networking following its Juniper Networks acquisition. Shares of the company were down about 8.5% in after-hours trading. Starting in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the company will merge its server, hybrid cloud and financial services business segments into a newly created segment: cloud & AI. HPE is targeting growth in the booming artificial intelligence infrastructure market, as businesses ramp up hardware and software spending to support AI. "In HPE's new chapter, our strengthened portfolio will create more profitable growth, increasing capital return opportunities that deliver even greater value to our shareholders," CEO Antonio Neri said. HPE's Juniper acquisition is expected to double its networking business and close the gap with rival Cisco Systems. HPE projects fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings to be between $2.20 and $2.40 per share, the midpoint of which was below the analysts' average estimate of $2.40 apiece, according to data compiled by LSEG. Revenue for FY26 is expected to grow between 17% and 22%, compared with estimates of 17.2% growth. The company said it plans to cut jobs as part of its integration of Juniper Networks, estimating the total cost of the reductions at about $240 million. HPE expects fiscal 2026 free cash flow to be between $1.5 billion and $2 billion, compared with estimates of $1.88 billion. It said its operations will be organized into three main segments — cloud & AI, networking, and corporate investments and other — starting next fiscal year. (Reporting by Harshita Mary Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Barona)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 18, 2025 3:30 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Nvidia and TSMC unveil first Blackwell chip wafer made in US, Axios reports

Nvidia and TSMC unveil first Blackwell chip wafer made in US, Axios reports

New York approves power line for Micron’s $100 billion semiconductor plant

Ray-Ban maker shares hits all-time high as investors bet on Meta AI glasses boom

Ray-Ban maker shares hits all-time high as investors bet on Meta AI glasses boom

LATEST NEWS

Is Trump The Only Leader Who Stopped Wars? Fact Check

BRIEF-Weshop Holdings Ltd – Applies To List Class A Ordinary Shares On Nasdaq Under Symbol Wshp – SEC Filing

Aeroméxico, backers aim to raise $235 million in US IPO

Envoy Air targeted in Oracle-linked hacking campaign

Top seed Musetti stunned by Mpetshi Perricard in Brussels

Boeing can hike 737 MAX production to 42 planes per month, FAA says

BRIEF-Flexshopper receives delisting notification from Nasdaq

Boeing can hike 737 MAX production to 42 planes per month, FAA says

French movie star Brigitte Bardot hospitalized, newspaper reports

Pakistan- Afghanistan War: Eight Afghan Cricketers Killed In Airstrike Launched By Pakistan, ACB Cancels Tri-Series With Pakistan

HPE forecasts fiscal 2026 profit below estimates, shares fall

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

HPE forecasts fiscal 2026 profit below estimates, shares fall

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

HPE forecasts fiscal 2026 profit below estimates, shares fall
HPE forecasts fiscal 2026 profit below estimates, shares fall
HPE forecasts fiscal 2026 profit below estimates, shares fall
HPE forecasts fiscal 2026 profit below estimates, shares fall
QUICK LINKS