Tuesday, October 15, 2024
we-woman
HURRY UP! Samsung Galaxy Ring Pre-Reservations Now Open In India: What You Need To Know

With the Samsung Galaxy Ring, the tech giant aims to deliver a comprehensive health monitoring experience that combines style with functionality, making it an exciting addition for health-conscious consumers in India. (Read more below)

HURRY UP! Samsung Galaxy Ring Pre-Reservations Now Open In India: What You Need To Know

Samsung is set to make waves in the Indian wearable tech market with the upcoming launch of its Galaxy Ring, which debuted globally in July at the Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris. The smart ring, available in three elegant colors and nine sizes, is now open for pre-reservation in India, allowing eager customers to secure their device before its official release.

Watch it here:

 

Exciting Pre-Reservation Offers

Customers can pre-reserve the Samsung Galaxy Ring for a refundable token amount of ₹1,999. Pre-reservation can be done through the Samsung India website, as well as major e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart. Those who take advantage of this offer will enjoy several benefits, including:

  • -Complimentary Wireless Charger Duo valued at ₹4,999.
  • -Exemption from subscription fees for the service.
  • A bundled package including a charging case and data cable.
  • A welcome voucher worth up to ₹5,000 through the Samsung Shop app.

The pre-reservation window remains open until October 15, which suggests that the Galaxy Ring will be available for purchase starting October 16. While the exact pricing in India is yet to be confirmed, it is priced at approximately $399 (around ₹34,000) in selected global markets.

Specifications and Features

The Samsung Galaxy Ring is crafted from durable titanium and features both an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and a 10ATM rating for additional durability. It is designed for versatility and comfort, available in sizes ranging from 5 to 13. The lightweight design—just 2.3 grams for the smallest size—ensures it fits seamlessly into the lifestyle of active users.

Notably, the ring offers up to seven days of battery life on a single charge and includes a sizing kit to help customers find their perfect fit. The Health AI capabilities of the Galaxy Ring monitor a variety of metrics such as energy levels, sleep stages, heart rate, and stress levels, providing personalized insights and coaching. Additional features include:

  • -24/7 health tracking in conjunction with Galaxy smartwatches.
  • -Gesture controls for convenience.
  • Integration with Samsung’s SmartThings Find feature.

With the Samsung Galaxy Ring, the tech giant aims to deliver a comprehensive health monitoring experience that combines style with functionality, making it an exciting addition for health-conscious consumers in India. Don’t miss your chance to be among the first to reserve this innovative wearable!

ALSO READ: Will Apple’s Smart Glasses & Camera-Equipped AirPods Set To Transform Wearable Tech By 2027?

