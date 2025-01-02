Home
Thursday, January 2, 2025
Hyundai Creta EV  To Launch On 17th January’ 25: Price , Feature And More

Hyundai India has unveiled the Creta Electric SUV ahead of Jan 17 launch at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. This will available in 4 variants; Executive, Smart, Premium and Excellence.

Hyundai Creta EV  To Launch On 17th January’ 25: Price , Feature And More

Hyundai India is all set to unveil the much-anticipated Creta Electric SUV at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 on January 17. With a starting price expected to be around ₹20 lakh, the Creta Electric aims to be the brand’s most affordable EV in India, filling the gap left by the discontinued Kona Electric. Set to compete against rivals like the Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara, MG ZS EV, and Tata Curvv EV, the Creta Electric is sure to grab attention.

Hyundai Creta Electric: Design Inspired by Its ICE Counterpart

The design of the Hyundai Creta Electric draws heavily from the popular internal combustion engine (ICE) version of the Creta. However, it features distinctive updates, including a front-end charging port and a closed-off grille. The SUV retains the same silhouette but adds sleek aerodynamic 17-inch alloy wheels. Additionally, active air flaps have been incorporated to improve airflow and overall efficiency. The Creta Electric will be available in 8 monotone and 2 dual-tone color options, including 3 matte finishes, offering customers a range of stylish choices.

Hyundai Creta Electric: Advanced Features for a Premium Driving Experience

The Creta Electric’s cabin takes inspiration from the Hyundai Ioniq 5, bringing a futuristic and premium feel. It will come equipped with a large touchscreen infotainment system, offering the latest software and features, along with an entirely digital instrument cluster. The vehicle will also feature a three-spoke steering wheel and an upgraded sound system. The Hyundai Creta Electric will be loaded with advanced technology and safety features, including a digital key, Level 2 ADAS, tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a 360-degree camera. These features will be available across the four variants: Executive, Smart, Premium, and Excellence.

Hyundai Creta Electric: Powertrain and Range Options

The Creta Electric will be offered with two battery pack options. The base model will feature a 42 kWh battery pack, providing a range of 390 km on a single charge. For those seeking a longer range, the 51.4 kWh battery pack offers an impressive 473 km range. Charging will be quick and convenient, with two options available: the 11 kW Smart Connected Wall Box charger, which takes 4 hours for a full charge (10% to 100%), and a DC fast charger that can charge the battery from 10% to 80% in just 58 minutes.

A Game Changer in the EV Market

The Hyundai Creta Electric promises to be a game changer in the Indian electric vehicle market, offering a stylish design, advanced features, and impressive range options at an affordable price. With its launch just around the corner, the Creta Electric is poised to challenge the competition and provide a green, tech-forward alternative for Indian consumers.

