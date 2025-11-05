Hyundai Mobis Introduces Car Customization with All-New Venue Accessories Collection

LIVE TV
Hyundai Mobis has launched an all-new range of Hyundai Venue accessories, allowing customers to personalize their cars with stylish, comfortable, and sustainable add-ons. The collection includes interior and exterior upgrades, all meeting OEM standards for quality and durability. Available at authorized Hyundai dealerships and Mobis outlets across India, the accessories aim to enhance both the look and functionality of the Venue.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 5, 2025 13:36:41 IST

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 5: Mobis India, Hyundai’s global partner in genuine parts and accessories, has unveiled a new line of accessories for the Hyundai Venue that integrate style, comfort, and durability. The accessories will enhance the assertive aesthetics of the Venue with refined precision and elements of personalization.

Stylish and Functional Design

Mobis India introduced the new accessories according to the contemporary customer’s desire for individualisation and convenience in daily use. The accessories were created to meet Hyundai’s global functional standards for Quality, Reliability, Durability, and Guaranteed Fit.

The accessories will elevate the Venue’s styling while allowing for comfort, protection, and usability for every day.

Exclusive Body Kit for a Bold, Aggressive Look

During the launch of the Hyundai Venue Accessories collection, Mobis India announced an exclusive Body Kit with 5 key components:

  • Premium Front & Rear Bumper Extenders to create a more aggressive sportier look.
  • Premium Body Side Moulding finished in hyper silver, along with embossed Venue branding.
  • Premium C-Pillar Scoop designed with a 3D wings motif to impart an SUV inspired look.
  • Premium Twin Hood Scoop that incorporates gloss black and dark chrome, merely for an attractive design enhancement.

The accessories are designed for perfect fitment ensuring that the Venue has a dominating presence on the road.

Eco-Friendly Innovation

Mobis India is presenting the new Carpet Mat Premium, made from 100% recycled nylon, as part of their commitment to sustainability. 

Additional products include door edge guards, chrome handle, visors, and sill protectors. All of these are available at Hyundai Authorized Dealerships and Mobis Outlets throughout India. For more information visit www.hyundaimobisin.com

This article is based on official information and press materials from Hyundai Mobis. Prices, features, and availability may vary by region. Readers are advised to visit the official Hyundai Mobis website or local dealerships for the latest updates.

First published on: Nov 5, 2025 1:36 PM IST
