LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jaish-e-Mohammed Dawood Ibrahim gang sachin tendulkar donald trump Bigg Boss OTT 2 keir starmer Air Force Day Ratan Tata ex-girlfriend Amir Khan Muttaq Jaish-e-Mohammed Dawood Ibrahim gang sachin tendulkar donald trump Bigg Boss OTT 2 keir starmer Air Force Day Ratan Tata ex-girlfriend Amir Khan Muttaq Jaish-e-Mohammed Dawood Ibrahim gang sachin tendulkar donald trump Bigg Boss OTT 2 keir starmer Air Force Day Ratan Tata ex-girlfriend Amir Khan Muttaq Jaish-e-Mohammed Dawood Ibrahim gang sachin tendulkar donald trump Bigg Boss OTT 2 keir starmer Air Force Day Ratan Tata ex-girlfriend Amir Khan Muttaq
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jaish-e-Mohammed Dawood Ibrahim gang sachin tendulkar donald trump Bigg Boss OTT 2 keir starmer Air Force Day Ratan Tata ex-girlfriend Amir Khan Muttaq Jaish-e-Mohammed Dawood Ibrahim gang sachin tendulkar donald trump Bigg Boss OTT 2 keir starmer Air Force Day Ratan Tata ex-girlfriend Amir Khan Muttaq Jaish-e-Mohammed Dawood Ibrahim gang sachin tendulkar donald trump Bigg Boss OTT 2 keir starmer Air Force Day Ratan Tata ex-girlfriend Amir Khan Muttaq Jaish-e-Mohammed Dawood Ibrahim gang sachin tendulkar donald trump Bigg Boss OTT 2 keir starmer Air Force Day Ratan Tata ex-girlfriend Amir Khan Muttaq
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > India rolls out pilot for e-commerce payments via ChatGPT

India rolls out pilot for e-commerce payments via ChatGPT

India rolls out pilot for e-commerce payments via ChatGPT

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 9, 2025 16:15:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India rolls out pilot for e-commerce payments via ChatGPT

(Reuters) -India's payments authority National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and fintech firm Razorpay have collaborated with Microsoft-backed OpenAI to launch AI-driven payments on ChatGPT, the companies said on Thursday. The initiative, currently in the pilot stage, will allow users to make purchases on ChatGPT, facilitated by India's homegrown payments network Unified Payments Interface (UPI). The move follows leading AI companies, including Alphabet's Google and Perplexity AI, launching their versions of AI-enabled payment services earlier this year. Agentic AI payments enable users to complete transactions without leaving the AI platforms. Agentic AI refers to artificial intelligence models that require minimal human intervention to complete tasks. "With agentic payments, we are transforming AI assistants from simple discovery tools into full-fledged shopping agents," said Harshil Mathur, CEO of Razorpay. India's pilot will evaluate how the service can be expanded across verticals and how UPI can be used to enable AI agents with payment credentials "to autonomously complete transactions on behalf of users in a safe, secure, and user-controlled manner," the companies said in a statement. The service will use UPI's newly launched 'reserve pay' feature, which allows users to reserve funds for specific merchants. UPI, India's leading fast payments network, processes over 20 billion transactions every month. Axis Bank and Airtel Payments Bank are the banking partners for the pilot, and Tata Group-owned e-commerce platform Bigbasket is among the first platforms to allow customers to shop through ChatGPT. "We're excited to work with NPCI and explore how we can combine advanced AI with UPI, one of the world’s most trusted real-time payment networks," Oliver Jay, managing director of international strategy at OpenAI, said. Cashfree, Razorpay's local rival, also said on Thursday that it has launched its agentic AI payments solution for merchants. (Reporting by Ashwin Manikandan in Mumbai and Kashish Tandon in Bengaluru; Editing by Sumana Nandy, Mrigank Dhaniwala and Eileen Soreng)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 9, 2025 4:15 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Musk's X settles ex-Twitter executives' $128 million severance pay lawsuit
Nvidia to continue sponsoring H-1B visas, Business Insider reports
Who Is Dhravya Shah, IIT Dropout Who Raised $3 Million For His AI Startup, Supermemory?
PM Modi’s 24-Year Legacy: The Vision Bharat AI Filmmaking Challenge Is Open, Are You Ready?
Global crypto ETFs attract record $5.95 billion as bitcoin scales new highs

LATEST NEWS

Ahaan Panday And Sharvari Begin Ali Abbas Zafar’s UK Shoot; Big-Budget Action Romance Rolls Out March 2026
Masood Azhar’s Jaish-e-Mohammed Makes Big Move After Getting Crushed In India’s Operation Sindoor, Now Forms Women’s Wing, Name Is…
Women Startups Win Prizes Worth ₹11 Lakh at TiE Women – Rajasthan Chapter Competition.
Why Has China Tightened Export Rules For Crucial Rare Earths: All You Need To Know
Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex and Nifty Close Strong; Top Gainers Include Tata Steel and HCL Tech
India vs Singapore Football, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers, Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Match Live Telecast on TV and Online in India?
Jawed Habib Case: What Happened In The Crypto Scam Linked To The Celebrity Hairstylist?
Rinku Singh Gets Rs 5 Crore Extortion Threat From Dawood’s Gang
How Close Is Virat Kohli to Beating Sachin Tendulkar’s 100-Century Record? Check His Test, ODI, And T20I Runs
World-leading UK Higher Education Sector Expands In India, PM Starmer Announces £50 Million Economic Boost
India rolls out pilot for e-commerce payments via ChatGPT

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India rolls out pilot for e-commerce payments via ChatGPT

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India rolls out pilot for e-commerce payments via ChatGPT
India rolls out pilot for e-commerce payments via ChatGPT
India rolls out pilot for e-commerce payments via ChatGPT
India rolls out pilot for e-commerce payments via ChatGPT

QUICK LINKS