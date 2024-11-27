Infosys Announces 90% Performance Bonus – Who Is Eligible For It?

Infosys, one of India’s largest IT services firms, has announced a 90% average performance bonus for its eligible employees for Q2 FY25. The bonus will be paid with November salaries, reflecting the company’s impressive Q2 performance, which includes a 4.7% increase in net profit and an upward revision of FY25 revenue guidance. This move highlights Infosys’ commitment to rewarding its employees while continuing to drive business growth.

Key Highlights of Infosys’ Q2 FY25 Performance Bonus

Infosys is rewarding its mid- and junior-level employees, especially those in delivery and sales roles, with a significant 90% performance bonus for Q2 FY25. The bonus is intended to recognize their contributions to the company’s strong performance. It will be credited alongside the November salaries, providing a timely reward for employees who have played a key role in Infosys’ success during the quarter.

The bonus will be distributed primarily to employees in the E6 band and below. These employees represent a large portion of Infosys’ 3.15 lakh workforce, with mid- and junior-level staff in delivery and sales taking center stage.

Who Is Eligible for Infosys’ Performance Bonus?

The 90% average performance bonus will be paid to employees in the E6 band and below, including mid- and junior-level staff. Employees at levels E0 to E2 (freshers to technical leaders) and E3 to E6 (mid-level roles) are eligible for the bonus, while senior-level employees (E7 and above) will not receive this bonus.

Infosys has maintained its practice of not revealing specific unit-wise payout details to prevent any internal dissatisfaction among employees. Instead, the company focuses on rewarding employees based on individual performance and contribution.

Infosys Q2 FY25 Performance: Strong Growth and Record Profits

Infosys’ Q2 FY25 results reveal a robust performance, with a 4.7% year-on-year rise in net profit, totaling ₹6,506 crore. The company also reported a 5.1% increase in revenue, reaching ₹40,986 crore. This growth was driven by the ramp-up of mega-deals, as well as increased demand in sectors like financial services.

In addition to the strong financial results, Infosys has revised its FY25 revenue guidance upward, now projecting a growth range of 3.75-4.5%, up from the earlier guidance of 3-4%. This revision reflects the company’s positive outlook and continued business momentum.

When Will Infosys Employees Receive the Performance Bonus?

The 90% performance bonus will be credited along with the November salaries, giving employees a timely financial boost. The bonus serves as a recognition of their hard work and contribution to the company’s growth during Q2 FY25.

Infosys Salary Hikes: What’s Next for Employees?

Along with the performance bonus, Infosys CEO Salil Parekh has announced that salary hikes will begin selectively in January 2025, with all employees expected to receive their salary revisions by April 2025. This marks a positive shift after the salary freeze in FY22 and the delayed appraisal cycle in FY24. Infosys employees can look forward to improved compensation in the coming months, reflecting the company’s strong financial position and commitment to employee growth.

Infosys’ 90% performance bonus for Q2 FY25 is a significant reward for its eligible employees, especially mid- and junior-level staff in delivery and sales roles. The company’s strong performance, including a 4.7% rise in net profit and an upward revision of revenue guidance, demonstrates its continued growth and success. Employees can expect their bonus payments alongside their November salaries, as well as salary hikes starting in January 2025.

