LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Binance founder Changpeng Zhao Prabhas birthday India vs New Zealand Women crime news Delhi Government meta entertainment news Carbide Guns Harshit Rana Binance founder Changpeng Zhao Prabhas birthday India vs New Zealand Women crime news Delhi Government meta entertainment news Carbide Guns Harshit Rana Binance founder Changpeng Zhao Prabhas birthday India vs New Zealand Women crime news Delhi Government meta entertainment news Carbide Guns Harshit Rana Binance founder Changpeng Zhao Prabhas birthday India vs New Zealand Women crime news Delhi Government meta entertainment news Carbide Guns Harshit Rana
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Binance founder Changpeng Zhao Prabhas birthday India vs New Zealand Women crime news Delhi Government meta entertainment news Carbide Guns Harshit Rana Binance founder Changpeng Zhao Prabhas birthday India vs New Zealand Women crime news Delhi Government meta entertainment news Carbide Guns Harshit Rana Binance founder Changpeng Zhao Prabhas birthday India vs New Zealand Women crime news Delhi Government meta entertainment news Carbide Guns Harshit Rana Binance founder Changpeng Zhao Prabhas birthday India vs New Zealand Women crime news Delhi Government meta entertainment news Carbide Guns Harshit Rana
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Intel beats third-quarter profit estimates as cost cuts, investments pay off

Intel beats third-quarter profit estimates as cost cuts, investments pay off

Intel beats third-quarter profit estimates as cost cuts, investments pay off
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 24, 2025 01:40:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Intel beats third-quarter profit estimates as cost cuts, investments pay off

(Reuters) -Intel forecast fourth-quarter revenue just shy of estimates on Thursday, but beat expectations for September-quarter profit as CEO Lip-Bu Tan's drastic cost-cutting measures helped the chipmaker shore up its finances amid a slew of high-profile investments in the company.  This marks the Santa Clara, California-based company's first earnings announcement after multibillion-dollar investments from Nvidia and Japan's SoftBank as well as an unprecedented U.S. government stake, with investors anticipating a major cash boost.  The investments are expected to be a major lifeline for Intel, which has been struggling to maintain its dominance in the PC and server central processing unit markets as it competes with Advanced Micro Devices, while repeated attempts to break into the AI chip market commanded by Nvidia have not produced results.  After its share price dropped about 60% last year due to these concerns, Intel stock has risen nearly 90% so far in 2025 thanks to the new investments in the company, helping it outperform the stock of artificial-intelligence chip leader and Wall Street darling Nvidia.  Nvidia said last month it would invest $5 billion in Intel, giving it a stake of about 4% after new shares are issued. In August, Intel secured $2 billion from SoftBank. After U.S. President Donald Trump called for CEO Tan's resignation over China ties, a hastily arranged Washington meeting produced an unusual deal involving the U.S. government taking a 10% stake for $8.9 billion.  For the September quarter, it recorded adjusted gross margins of 40%, beating estimates of 35.7%, while adjusted profit of 23 cents per share also outperformed expectations of a profit of 1 cent per share, according to data compiled by LSEG.  The company will end the year with a workforce that is over one-fifth smaller than last year, it had said in July, while Tan has significantly pared back the expensive manufacturing ambitions of his ousted predecessor, Pat Gelsinger. Tan has aggressively cut costs and divested assets, after Gelsinger's ambitions of turning Intel into a contract manufacturer of chips that would compete against Taiwan's TSMC led to the company in 2024 recording its first annual loss since 1986.  Intel forecast current-quarter revenue between $12.8 billion and $13.8 billion, with a midpoint of $13.3 billion, compared with analysts' average estimate of $13.37 billion. (Reporting by Arsheeya Bajwa in Bengaluru and Max A. Cherney and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 24, 2025 1:40 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Apple loses landmark UK lawsuit over app store commissions

China-linked battery company abandons plan to build Michigan plant, state says

MercadoLibre to sell products of Brazil rival Casas Bahia under new partnership

Apple loses landmark UK lawsuit over app store commissions

Two federal judges say use of AI led to errors in US court rulings

LATEST NEWS

Intel beats third-quarter profit estimates as cost cuts, investments pay off

Top 10 Government Jobs in India 2025 with Highest Starting Salaries- #3 Will Shock You

Goldman Sachs nears $1 billion deal for majority stake in Excel Sports, FT reports

US President Trump Pardons Binance Founder, Ending Legal Battle For Crypto Giant

Future service dog “Ovi” meets his NHL legend namesake

Messi extends Inter Miami contract to 2028

Prabhas’ Birthday Surprise: Sandeep Reddy Vanga Releases First Audio Teaser Of His Upcoming Movie ‘Spirit’

UEFA Europa League Top Scorers

Amazon loses second vice president in devices division this month

EUROPEAN COUNCIL COMMITS TO ADDRESS UKRAINE'S PRESSING FINANCIAL NEEDS FOR 2026-2027 – DRAFT CONCLUSION DOCUMENT BACKED BY BELGIUM

Intel beats third-quarter profit estimates as cost cuts, investments pay off

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Intel beats third-quarter profit estimates as cost cuts, investments pay off

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Intel beats third-quarter profit estimates as cost cuts, investments pay off
Intel beats third-quarter profit estimates as cost cuts, investments pay off
Intel beats third-quarter profit estimates as cost cuts, investments pay off
Intel beats third-quarter profit estimates as cost cuts, investments pay off

QUICK LINKS