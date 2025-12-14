iPhone 16 Pro Price Slashed On Flipkart: Under ₹70,000 During End Of Season Sale But Here’s When The Offer Lasts

Flipkart’s End of the Season sale is live from 12 to 21 December. In this sale, users can avail high discounts on numerous products across categories such as smartphones, laptops, and wearables. In this sale users can avail heavy discount on iPhone 16 Pro, which users can buy under Rs. 70,000
iPhone 16 Pro Deal
During the Flipkart’s end of the season sale users can buy iPhone 1 Pro with 128GB storage at great discount. The phone was originally listed on Rs.1,09,900. Users can get a discount of Rs.4000 by paying with Flipkart Axis Bank Credit card.
Apart from this, the e-commerce platform is offering an exchange bonus based on the user’s old phone. The maximum exchange values go up to Rs. 68,050. When the credit card discount and exchange offer are applied together, the effective price drops well below Rs. 70,000 making it one of the most aggressive Apple deals currently available.
iPhone 16 Pro is still significant?
The iPhone 16 Pro remains a strong option thanks to its high-end performance, durable build and long-term software support. At this price point, the phone continues to appeal to buyers looking for a premium iPhone without paying flagship launch prices.
The phone features a titanium frame paired with a textured matt glass back and a ceramic shield front. It is available in Black, white, Natural and Desert Titanium finishes. The phone offers a 6.3-inch super Retina XDR OLED display with 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate and the peak brightness of 2000nits.
The iPhone 16 Pro is powered by A18 Pro chip; the device uses a 6-core CPU, 6-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine. The phone offers a quad camera setup with a 48MP main sensor, 48MP ultra-wide camera, a 12MP 5x telephoto lens with tetra prism technology and a 12MP 2x telephoto option. The phone has a 12-MP front camera.
