iPhone 18 Pro And Pro Max Leaks: Flagship Series Set For Its Biggest Update Ever; Check Design, Price, And Launch Details

The new media report suggests a shift in Apple’s launch strategy, from a single release of all the models to a potential split launch.

iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max features and specification

The iPhone 18 Pro features a 6.27-inch display with refresh rate of 120Hz whereas the iPhone 18 Pro Max features 6.86-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate same as the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max. The media reports claims that the new phones will get a new under-display area instead of the Dynamic Island.

In terms of processors, the upcoming iPhone gets a new chipset every year. The iPhone 18 lineup will be powered by A20 Pro chip which will be the company’s first chip to build with a 2nm process and also utilise WMCM i.e. Water Level Multi Chip Module, packaging.

The leaks regarding optics indicate that at least one camera on the rear panel may feature a mechanical iris, allowing for variable aperture control. The hardware upgrades would provide superior exposure control and natural depth of field in tough lighting conditions, potentially reducing the device reliance on heavy software post processing iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max Launch date

The launch dates of the upcoming flagship phones are not officially announced yet, but experts believe that it may launch in September 2026, which is the usual month of gadget launch for the company. However, some leaks suggest that the release of the base variant i.e. iPhone 18, iPhone 18e and the next-generation iPhone Air could be delayed to early 2027 iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max Price

In terms of pricing, the iPhone 18 Pro is expected to cost Rs.1,34,900, and the iPhone 18 Pro Max could cost around Rs.1,49,900. However, the company has not officially revealed the pricing of the devices yet. Also Read: Amazon To Lay Off 14,000 More Employees Next Week – Is Artificial Intelligence Killing Human Jobs As Tech Conglomerate Axes Over 30,000 Jobs?

