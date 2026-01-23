LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Board of Peace congress Union Budget 2026 Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati alka kerkar love behind bars ICE border 2 cast Board of Peace congress Union Budget 2026 Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati alka kerkar love behind bars ICE border 2 cast Board of Peace congress Union Budget 2026 Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati alka kerkar love behind bars ICE border 2 cast Board of Peace congress Union Budget 2026 Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati alka kerkar love behind bars ICE border 2 cast
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Board of Peace congress Union Budget 2026 Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati alka kerkar love behind bars ICE border 2 cast Board of Peace congress Union Budget 2026 Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati alka kerkar love behind bars ICE border 2 cast Board of Peace congress Union Budget 2026 Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati alka kerkar love behind bars ICE border 2 cast Board of Peace congress Union Budget 2026 Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati alka kerkar love behind bars ICE border 2 cast
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > iPhone 18 Pro And Pro Max Leaks: Flagship Series Set For Its Biggest Update Ever; Check Design, Price, And Launch Details

iPhone 18 Pro And Pro Max Leaks: Flagship Series Set For Its Biggest Update Ever; Check Design, Price, And Launch Details

Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro lineup is tipped to feature a 120Hz display, A20 Pro 2nm chip, upgraded cameras, and a possible September 2026 launch.

iPhone 18 leaks , credit: X/theapplecycle
iPhone 18 leaks , credit: X/theapplecycle

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: January 23, 2026 18:22:32 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

iPhone 18 Pro And Pro Max Leaks: Flagship Series Set For Its Biggest Update Ever; Check Design, Price, And Launch Details

The US-based tech giant Apple is gearing up for launch for its next flagship series, the iPhone 18 lineup. The leak of phones is circulating all over the internet. The latest media reports regarding leaks give information about display upgrades, a new chip, and other specifications about Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro models. 

You Might Be Interested In

The new media report suggests a shift in Apple’s launch strategy, from a single release of all the models to a potential split launch. 

iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max features and specification 

The iPhone 18 Pro features a 6.27-inch display with refresh rate of 120Hz whereas the iPhone 18 Pro Max features 6.86-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate same as the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max. The media reports claims that the new phones will get a new under-display area instead of the Dynamic Island. 

You Might Be Interested In

In terms of processors, the upcoming iPhone gets a new chipset every year. The iPhone 18 lineup will be powered by A20 Pro chip which will be the company’s first chip to build with a 2nm process and also utilise WMCM i.e. Water Level Multi Chip Module, packaging. 

The leaks regarding optics indicate that at least one camera on the rear panel may feature a mechanical iris, allowing for variable aperture control. The hardware upgrades would provide superior exposure control and natural depth of field in tough lighting conditions, potentially reducing the device reliance on heavy software post processing 

iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max Launch date

The launch dates of the upcoming flagship phones are not officially announced yet, but experts believe that it may launch in September 2026, which is the usual month of gadget launch for the company. However, some leaks suggest that the release of the base variant i.e. iPhone 18, iPhone 18e and the next-generation iPhone Air could be delayed to early 2027 

iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max Price

In terms of pricing, the iPhone 18 Pro is expected to cost Rs.1,34,900, and the iPhone 18 Pro Max could cost around Rs.1,49,900. However, the company has not officially revealed the pricing of the devices yet. 

Also Read: Amazon To Lay Off 14,000 More Employees Next Week – Is Artificial Intelligence Killing Human Jobs As Tech Conglomerate Axes Over 30,000 Jobs?

First published on: Jan 23, 2026 6:22 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: iPhone 18iPhone 18 leaks

RELATED News

Motorola Launches Signature In India: Powerful Chipset, 50 MP Triple Camera, Premium Design—Check Price And Introductory Offers Here

From ASUS Vivobook To HP Pavilion: Must Check These 5 Touchscreen Laptop If You Are A Graphic Designer

Amazon To Lay Off 14,000 More Employees Next Week – Is Artificial Intelligence Killing Human Jobs As Tech Conglomerate Axes Over 30,000 Jobs?

Will India Revoke TikTok Ban After US Deal? Chinese Control Ends As American Investors Take Charge

Samsung Galaxy A57 Spotted On Certification Website Ahead of S26 Launch, Expected Features And Specifications

LATEST NEWS

What Is USS Abraham Lincoln And Why Is US’ 5,000-Crew, $4.5 Billion Nuclear-Powered Aircraft Carrier Heading To Middle East Amid Iran Standoff?

Elitecon International Strengthens Board with the Appointment of Veteran IAS and IRS Officers as Independent Directors

Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan Gets Brutally Trolled Over Marathon Appearance, Sparks Debate On Body Shaming, What It Reveals About Mental Health Stigma

MeghaShrey NGO Joins Hands with Iconic Gold Awards 2026

Monkeys Throw 20-Day-Old Baby Into Well In Chhattisgarh, Infant Survives – Thanks To Protective ‘Diaper’

Assamese Woman Arrested For Using Forged Foreign Embassy Number Plate, Was Found Driving In Delhi’s High-Security Areas Ahead Of Republic Day

iPhone 18 Pro And Pro Max Leaks: Flagship Series Set For Its Biggest Update Ever; Check Design, Price, And Launch Details

‘Corruption, Mafia, Crime’: PM Modi Launches Sharp Attack On DMK Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Polls

F1: Ferrari Unveils Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc’s New Car SF-26 For 2026 Season

Is Triple Talaq And Halala Still Practised? Marriage At 15, Gang-Raped, UP Woman’s 10-Year Nightmare Raises Alarming Questions

iPhone 18 Pro And Pro Max Leaks: Flagship Series Set For Its Biggest Update Ever; Check Design, Price, And Launch Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

iPhone 18 Pro And Pro Max Leaks: Flagship Series Set For Its Biggest Update Ever; Check Design, Price, And Launch Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

iPhone 18 Pro And Pro Max Leaks: Flagship Series Set For Its Biggest Update Ever; Check Design, Price, And Launch Details
iPhone 18 Pro And Pro Max Leaks: Flagship Series Set For Its Biggest Update Ever; Check Design, Price, And Launch Details
iPhone 18 Pro And Pro Max Leaks: Flagship Series Set For Its Biggest Update Ever; Check Design, Price, And Launch Details
iPhone 18 Pro And Pro Max Leaks: Flagship Series Set For Its Biggest Update Ever; Check Design, Price, And Launch Details

QUICK LINKS