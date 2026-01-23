LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Amazon To Lay Off 14,000 More Employees Next Week – Is Artificial Intelligence Killing Human Jobs As Tech Conglomerate Axes Over 30,000 Jobs?

Amazon is reportedly set for a second round of layoffs next week as part of its plan to cut around 30,000 corporate jobs due to implementation of AI in place of man force. The layoff will impact multiple divisions.

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: January 23, 2026 12:04:12 IST

    As per the media reports and experts US tech and e-commerce giant  Amazon is preparing a second round of layoffs for next week as part of its larger plan to eliminate about 30,000 corporate employees.

    In October, the company has eliminated about 14,000 white-collar workers, which is roughly half of the 30,000 target that Reuters had reported. The insiders, who asked not to be named because they were not permitted to discuss Amazon’s intentions, stated that the amount this time is anticipated to be about the same as last year and may start as early as Tuesday.

    An Amazon spokesperson declined to comment.

    The persons claimed that although the exact extent was unknown, jobs in the company’s Amazon Web Services, retail, Prime Video, and human resources—known as persons Experience and Technology—units are expected to be impacted. The individuals issued a warning that Amazon’s plans may alter.

    Jobs Cut Due to AI

    In an internal letter, the Seattle online retailer linked the October round of layoffs to the development of artificial intelligence software, stating that “this generation of AI is the most transformative technology we’ve seen since the Internet, and it’s enabling companies to innovate much faster than ever before.”

    During the company’s third-quarter results call, CEO Andy Jassy informed analysts that the cut was “not really financially driven and it’s not even really AI-driven.” Instead, he claimed that “it’s culture,” which refers to the organization’s excessive bureaucracy.

    He remarked, “You end up with a lot more layers and a lot more people than what you had before.”

    Earlier in 2025, Jassy had stated that he anticipated a gradual reduction in Amazon’s corporate personnel due to AI’s increased efficiency.

    In an effort to save expenses and depend less on human labor, businesses are increasingly utilizing AI to develop code for their software and implementing AI agents that automate repetitive operations. At its yearly AWS cloud computing conference in December, Amazon showcased its most recent AI models.

    The entire 30,000 positions would make up about 10% of Amazon’s corporate personnel, but only a small percentage of the company’s 1.58 million workers. Most of Amazon’s employees work in warehouses and fulfillment facilities.

    In the company’s three decades of existence, it would be the biggest layoff. In 2022, the corporation eliminated over 27,000 positions.

    In October, affected employees were informed that they would stay on the payroll for ninety days, during which time they could look for other work or apply for jobs inside. Monday is the last day of that time.

    (input from Agencies)

    First published on: Jan 23, 2026 12:03 PM IST
    QUICK LINKS