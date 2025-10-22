LIVE TV
Iraq bans US gaming platform Roblox over child safety concerns

Iraq bans US gaming platform Roblox over child safety concerns

Iraq bans US gaming platform Roblox over child safety concerns
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 22, 2025 17:02:02 IST

Iraq bans US gaming platform Roblox over child safety concerns

BAGHDAD (Reuters) -Iraq has banned U.S. user-generated videogame platform Roblox due to concerns over child safety, the government said, joining other countries in cracking down on virtual worlds. The government said late on Sunday that the ban was motivated by concerns that the game allowed direct communication between users in ways that exposed children and adolescents to attempts of exploitation or cyber-extortion, and that its content was "incompatible with social values and traditions". Roblox Corp said safety was its top priority and it wanted to work with the government to restore access. "We strongly contest recent claims made by the Iraqi authorities, which we believe to be based on an outdated understanding of our platform," a Roblox spokesperson said. Earlier this year, Roblox temporarily suspended certain communication features such as in-game chat for users in Arabic speaking countries, including Iraq, the spokesperson added. The Iraqi communications ministry said the nationwide ban was based on a comprehensive study and field monitoring which found that "the game involves several security, social, and behavioural risks". The move places Iraq among several Middle East countries tightening regulation of online gaming and interactive platforms over child safety and moral concerns. Turkey blocked access to Roblox in August 2024, also citing child abuse risks. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed, Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Muvija M and Alison Williams)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 22, 2025 5:02 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Iraq bans US gaming platform Roblox over child safety concerns

Iraq bans US gaming platform Roblox over child safety concerns

Iraq bans US gaming platform Roblox over child safety concerns
Iraq bans US gaming platform Roblox over child safety concerns
Iraq bans US gaming platform Roblox over child safety concerns
Iraq bans US gaming platform Roblox over child safety concerns
