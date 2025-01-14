Is Elon Musk Secretly Buying TikTok’s US Operations? Here’s What We Know

TikTok dismissed reports linking Elon Musk to the potential purchase of its US operations as “pure fiction.” The app faces a January 19 deadline for ByteDance to sell its US arm or face a ban. National security concerns over ByteDance's ties to China remain at the forefront.

Speculation surrounding TikTok’s US operations has intensified as reports surfaced suggesting Elon Musk might purchase the platform. However, TikTok has strongly refuted these claims, calling them “pure fiction.”

According to a Bloomberg report on Monday, Chinese officials are exploring the possibility of selling TikTok’s US arm to Musk if the app faces an imminent ban. The report valued the proposed sale at $40 billion to $50 billion, potentially merging TikTok’s 170 million US users with Musk’s rebranded social media platform, X.

The urgency arises from a January 19 deadline set for ByteDance, TikTok’s Chinese parent company, to either divest its US operations or face a nationwide ban. Failure to comply would render TikTok inoperable for updates and security patches, though users could still access the app on existing devices.

The controversy stems from growing national security concerns in the United States. Critics argue that ByteDance’s ownership, which includes a “golden share” held by the Chinese government, grants Beijing undue influence. Several US lawmakers have highlighted potential risks to data privacy and security, fueling calls for either divestment or a ban.

Despite the speculation, TikTok has categorically denied any discussions involving Musk, ByteDance, or the Chinese government regarding a sale. “We can’t be expected to comment on pure fiction,” a TikTok spokesperson stated. ByteDance also clarified that China’s stake in the company has “no bearing on its global operations outside of China, including TikTok.”

Musk’s name has surfaced due to his connections in China through Tesla and his successful acquisition of Twitter in 2022, which he later rebranded as X. However, analysts point out that a TikTok purchase would involve complex challenges, including separating its US operations and securing significant financing.

The Bloomberg report indicated that other potential buyers, such as Microsoft, Oracle, or investor-led consortiums, might step in if Musk does not pursue the deal. Meanwhile, China is reportedly reluctant to relinquish control of TikTok, as a sale could weaken its strategic leverage and set a precedent for similar cases globally.

For TikTok’s vast creator community, the stakes are particularly high. A ban would force creators to migrate to platforms like YouTube Shorts or Instagram Reels, benefiting competitors such as Meta and Google.

As ByteDance faces mounting pressure and the January 19 deadline looms, the future of TikTok in the US remains uncertain, with significant implications for global tech and social media landscapes.

