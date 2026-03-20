Is Reddit Down Right Now? Sudden Global Outage Leaves Millions Unable To Access Website And App; Users Panic Online

Reddit users around the world are experiencing major service interruptions because a large outage has affected the well-known social discussion platform.

The first reports of system failure began at 11 p.m. on Thursday and continued until 2 a.m. on Friday, March 20, 2026, when thousands of users reported their inability to access both the desktop website and the mobile application.

The platform maintains a strong community base, but users currently experience technical problems because of unexpected “server error” and “something went wrong” messages, which make them believe a major system failure has occurred.

The company has not published an official statement yet. Tracking sites show that users have reported a major infrastructure problem throughout the entire system.

Digital Infrastructure Vulnerabilities

The present situation shows how modern digital systems depend on fragile infrastructure, which can lead to sudden service outages that affect even major online platforms. The real-time monitoring data shows that the outage reached its highest level when more than 30000 users reported problems while most users were unable to view their customized feeds or visit particular subreddits.

The technical analysis shows that the disruption originates from two possible sources: a backend database failure or a misconfigured Content Delivery Network update because users experience both endless loading spinners and complete “504 Gateway Timeout” errors.

The current situation does not involve minor localized glitches because it creates a total system failure, which prevents the site from processing any user requests, thus disabling all active community functions on the site.

Mobile Application Accessibility

The mobile application’s accessibility has reached a complete stop because 82 percent of existing complaints come from users with smartphones.

The old Reddit interface, which serves as the original desktop version, has provided temporary access to some users, but the main application remains unusable for most users. People have tried to fix the “internal server error” problem that occurs on different operating systems by clearing their app cache and changing their Wi-Fi connection to mobile data.

The system failure demonstrates the platform ecosystem needs its mobile API because the complete connection to the API creates an empty state at the global internet front page.

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