Japan's top banks to jointly issue stablecoin, Nikkei says

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's three largest banks, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Mizuho Financial Group, will jointly issue "stablecoins", digital currencies pegged to the value of real-world currencies, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday. The banks will build a structure for their corporate clients to allow for stablecoins to be transferred between them along uniform standards, initially issuing a yen-pegged coin and potentially a dollar-pegged coin in the future, the Nikkei said. (Reporting by Anton BridgeEditing by Tomasz Janowski)

