LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news donald trump DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news donald trump DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news donald trump DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news donald trump DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news donald trump DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news donald trump DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Laos plans to pull plug on crypto miners by early 2026

Laos plans to pull plug on crypto miners by early 2026

Laos plans to pull plug on crypto miners by early 2026

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 17, 2025 05:23:19 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Laos plans to pull plug on crypto miners by early 2026

By Sudarshan Varadhan and Ashley Tang KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -Laos is considering halting electricity supply to cryptocurrency miners by the first quarter of 2026, as it seeks to redirect domestic power to industries that contribute more to economic growth, the country's deputy energy minister told Reuters. Crypto operators, drawn by cheap non-fossil energy, flocked to the landlocked Southeast Asian nation following a 2021 policy shift that triggered a rapid expansion in mining activity. But the government now aims to prioritise power for sectors such as AI data centres, metals refining and electric vehicles, its deputy energy minister Chanthaboun Soukaloun said on Thursday. Laos has already begun scaling back supply to crypto miners, who currently consume around 150 megawatts of electricity, down 70% from a peak of 500 MW in 2021 and 2022, Soukaloun said. BETTER VALUE FOUND ELSEWHERE "Crypto doesn't create value compared to supplying it to industrial or commercial consumers. We proposed to the government in 2021 to supply to crypto mining due to the oversupply of electricity domestically," Soukaloun told Reuters, adding that the industry creates few jobs and does not have a supply chain that benefits the economy. Soukaloun said that Laos had initially planned to end supply this year, but continued due to abundant rainfall that boosted hydropower output and enabled increased exports to neighbouring Thailand and Vietnam. "I think by the end of the first quarter of 2026, we might stop (supply to crypto) entirely," he said on the sidelines of the ASEAN energy ministers meeting. Reuters was unable to find associations representing the crypto mining industry, or ascertain which miners operate there. Laos, often dubbed the "battery of Southeast Asia" for its hydropower export potential, plays a key role in the region’s clean energy transition. Hydropower exports are crucial for decarbonising neighbouring countries that face challenges scaling up solar and wind. Laos, which exports most of its hydropower to independent power producers in cross-border deals with Thailand and Vietnam, is considering further increasing its bilateral export capacity to Vietnam from 8,000 MW currently, Soukaloun said. CHINA ARBITRATION, EXPORTS TO SINGAPORE Soukaloun said Laos has had bilateral talks with China about an arbitration suit filed by a unit of state-owned Power Construction Corp of China against its state utility Electricite du Laos (EDL), seeking $555 million in unpaid dues from its $2.73 billion hydropower project. "It's their right to do so (sue) under the power purchase agreement. We have to move on until the process is completed or unless the claimant withdraws the claim," Soukaloun said. He declined to comment on whether Laos had sought a revision of the claims, citing confidentiality, but said the dues stemmed from a mismatch between projected and actual demand. Laos also expects exports to Singapore through the Lao-Thailand-Malaysia-Singapore (LTMS) power transmission corridor to "resume soon," Soukaloun said, without providing further details. Exports through the corridor had been halted as Thailand is yet to finalise terms of an extension to the deal, Thai and Singapore authorities said last year. On Thursday, the four countries issued a joint statement reaffirming their commitment to continue advancing multilateral cross-border power trade and continue discussions, but did not specify when exports would resume. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan and Ashley Tang, Editing by Louise Heavens)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 17, 2025 5:23 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Automaker group warns Nexperia chip supply issue could quickly disrupt US production

Google Launches Amazing Diwali Surprise, Just Search ‘Diwali’ And See The Magic

Another Apple exec leaves for Meta as AI talent war heats up, Bloomberg News reports

Apple readies high-end MacBook Pro with touch, hole-punch screen, Bloomberg News reports

Apple readies high-end MacBook Pro with touch, hole-punch screen, Bloomberg News reports

LATEST NEWS

BRIEF-Etherstack Awarded GBP14.2M UK Government 5 Year Contract

Automaker group warns Nexperia chip supply issue could quickly disrupt US production

Motor racing-Russell convinced new contract puts him on pole for 2026 title shot

Saudi's Al-Dawsari, Takahashi from Japan win Asian player awards

Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Pollution Surge As Mornings Turn Foggy And Nights Get Colder

Brendan Fraser builds bonds in Japan-set film 'Rental Family'

CHINA PBOC EXPECTED TO SET YUAN MID-POINT AT 7.1154 PER DOLLAR – REUTERS ESTIMATE

US weekly jobless claims decline, JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs estimate

EXCLUSIVE-In a first, US strike in Caribbean leaves survivors, US official says

Laos plans to pull plug on crypto miners by early 2026

Laos plans to pull plug on crypto miners by early 2026

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Laos plans to pull plug on crypto miners by early 2026

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Laos plans to pull plug on crypto miners by early 2026
Laos plans to pull plug on crypto miners by early 2026
Laos plans to pull plug on crypto miners by early 2026
Laos plans to pull plug on crypto miners by early 2026
QUICK LINKS