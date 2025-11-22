LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Lava Agni 4 VS Infinix Note 50s 5G: Things You Should Know Before Buying

Lava Agni 4 VS Infinix Note 50s 5G: Things You Should Know Before Buying

The lava is ready to launch its new phone Lava Agni 4 on 25th November. Before buying Lava Agni 4 must compare the phone with Infinix Note 50s 5G

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: November 22, 2025 14:01:14 IST

Lava Agni 4 VS Infinix Note 50s 5G: Things You Should Know Before Buying

Lava is ready to launch its new phone, the Lava Agni 4, on November 25th, which is a much-awaited smartphone in the budget segment. The phone comes with many unique features and specifications, but we need to analyze whether it is truly worth buying or if it is just a hype.

A few months back, Infinix also launched its budget segment phone, the Infinix Note 50s 5G, which is also considered as one of the best phones in its price range. While both phones offer 5G connectivity and competitive features, a closer look and comparison will reveal which phone you should buy: the upcoming Lava Agni 4 or the few-month-old Infinix Note 50s 5G.

Lava Agni 4 vs. Infinix Note 50s 5G: A Closer Look

As both companies claim that their phones are the best in the segment, now let’s see which phone is best for you.

Features Lava Agni 4 Infinix Note 50s 5G
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8350 MediaTek Dimensity 7300
RAM 8 GB 6 GB / 8 GB
Display 6.67-inch AMOLED 6.78-inch AMOLED Curved Display
Refresh Rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Rear Camera 50 MP Wide-angle Primary, 8 MP Ultra-wide-angle, 4K Video Recording 64 MP Wide-angle Primary, 2 MP Macro Camera, 4K Video Recording
Front Camera 50 MP, 4K Video Recording 13 MP, 4K Video Recording
Battery 5000 mAh 5500 mAh
Charger 66W Super Fast Charging 45W Fast Charging
Price ₹22,999 ₹15,999

Lava Agni 4 vs. Infinix Note 50s 5G: Which Is Better?

Both phones offer a neck-to-neck fight. Apart from these major features, both phones have AI features and other specifications. Despite the price gap, the Infinix Note 50s 5G is better than the Lava Agni 4 on many parameters. Users can buy phones as per their needs. The Lava Agni 4 and Infinix Note 50s both come with Android 15 and promised software and security updates.

First published on: Nov 22, 2025 1:57 PM IST
QUICK LINKS