LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
china delhi blast Bushra Bibi bihar news Bihar Election 2025 parineeti chopra Gold And Silver Rates Al Falah University Australia news china delhi blast Bushra Bibi bihar news Bihar Election 2025 parineeti chopra Gold And Silver Rates Al Falah University Australia news china delhi blast Bushra Bibi bihar news Bihar Election 2025 parineeti chopra Gold And Silver Rates Al Falah University Australia news china delhi blast Bushra Bibi bihar news Bihar Election 2025 parineeti chopra Gold And Silver Rates Al Falah University Australia news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
china delhi blast Bushra Bibi bihar news Bihar Election 2025 parineeti chopra Gold And Silver Rates Al Falah University Australia news china delhi blast Bushra Bibi bihar news Bihar Election 2025 parineeti chopra Gold And Silver Rates Al Falah University Australia news china delhi blast Bushra Bibi bihar news Bihar Election 2025 parineeti chopra Gold And Silver Rates Al Falah University Australia news china delhi blast Bushra Bibi bihar news Bihar Election 2025 parineeti chopra Gold And Silver Rates Al Falah University Australia news
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Lava Agni 4: Try Lava’s New Flagship Phone From The Comfort Of Your Home.

Lava Agni 4: Try Lava’s New Flagship Phone From The Comfort Of Your Home.

The Lava has is ready to launch its brand new phone Agni 4. Now you can try the phone from the comfort of your home through 'Demo at Home' initiative. This feature is initially introduced for Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru

Lava Agni 4, try the brand new phone at your home credit: x/LavaMobile
Lava Agni 4, try the brand new phone at your home credit: x/LavaMobile

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: November 19, 2025 16:25:46 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Lava Agni 4: Try Lava’s New Flagship Phone From The Comfort Of Your Home.

The Lava mobiles has distrupted the market from its new initiative which allows coustmers to use its latest flagship phone Agni 4 from the comfort of their home. Lava has named this initiative ‘Demo at Home’ n which a representative will visit homes of intrested customers to tell all the features of the new flagship Agni 4.

The Agni 4 will officially launch in India on 20th November and the Demo at Home festure will be avaliable from 20th November to 24th November in Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai. People living in these cities can register for home visit through online form. Lava will futher shortlist intrested people for home visit. The company also stated that it is not mandatory for customers to purchase the phone during home visit. The Lava stated that this is the idea to bring store experince directly to the living room of their customers

Is Lava Agni 4 worth a buy ?

Lava Agni 4 is seen as  directly competiting against Vivo V60e, Motorola Edge 60 Pro, OnePlus Nord 5 and possibly even the upcoming POCO F8. Rumors indicate that the phone can be priced less than 30,000. The phone has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 2,4000 nits. The phone comes with the processor of MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage, which is a majr feature for phone under this price range. The camera setup will feature a rear camera of 50 MP main sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra wide camera and front camera of 50MP. The battery size has not been conformed yet by officialls but leaks and experts says that battery can be of 7000mAh.

ALSO READ:  Lava Agni 4 India Launch – What You Need to Know About Display, Camera, Price & More 

How Lava Agni 4 is competing with others 

Lava Agni 4 seems to be a blend of peformance and value talking about its rivals vivo focouses on camera quality and seek design, Motorola brings a clean software experience and brands like POCO and Nords dilivers performance and gaming oriented phones If Lava Agni 4 keeps the price tag less below 30,000 it can be a good options for buyres who want to explore new brands.

Lava is mainly promoting its Demo at Home strategy through Agni 4 and gain loyalty and provide a flagship experince among the customers

First published on: Nov 19, 2025 4:19 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: lavalava agni 4Lava Agni 4 batteryLava Agni 4 cameraLava Agni 4 price

RELATED News

Google Levels Up AI Game With Gemini 3 Amid OpenAI Tensions

X, ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity Hit Amid Massive Internet Outage, Cloudflare CTO Reveals What Exactly Happened

AWS, Cloudflare, ChatGPT Down, Several Users Face Widespread Outage: Here’s What We Know

Is Elon Musk’s Microblogging Platform X Working Again? Here’s The Latest Update

Revving Up! Maharashtra Leads Passenger & Commercial Vehicle Sales As UP Dominates Two-Wheelers, Check Full List

LATEST NEWS

Bigg Boss 19 Shocker: Amaal Mallik’s Tearful Reunion With His Brother Armaan Malik Leaves Fans Saying ‘This Moment Redefined The Season’

How Nitish Kumar Managed To Retain The CM Post For The 10th Time Now? Set To Take Oath Tomorrow At THIS Time

After Just 22 Days At No.1, Rohit Sharma Loses Top Spot To Daryl Mitchell In ICC ODI Rankings

Lava Agni 4: Try Lava’s New Flagship Phone From The Comfort Of Your Home.

Mumbai hosts launch of A City Called Agroha, the first full reconstruction of Samrat Agrasen’s ancient republic

‘Please Don’t Drag Me’: Pregnant Woman Pleads As Patna Police Brutally Pulls Her, Shocking Video Sparks Outrage

US Report Reveals Shocking Details On India’s Rafale: Bankrupt Pakistan’s Close Friend China Ran AI Disinformation Campaign After Operation Sindoor

IPL 2026 Auction: Complete List Of Remaining Purse Balance For All Ten Teams | UPDATED

Getting Inked? Here Are the 6 Most Painful Places to Get a Tattoo

Aishwarya Rai Touches PM Modi’s Feet At Sathya Sai Baba Centenary, Shares Strong Message On Caste And Religion

Lava Agni 4: Try Lava’s New Flagship Phone From The Comfort Of Your Home.

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Lava Agni 4: Try Lava’s New Flagship Phone From The Comfort Of Your Home.

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Lava Agni 4: Try Lava’s New Flagship Phone From The Comfort Of Your Home.
Lava Agni 4: Try Lava’s New Flagship Phone From The Comfort Of Your Home.
Lava Agni 4: Try Lava’s New Flagship Phone From The Comfort Of Your Home.
Lava Agni 4: Try Lava’s New Flagship Phone From The Comfort Of Your Home.

QUICK LINKS