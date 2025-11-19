Lava Agni 4: Try Lava’s New Flagship Phone From The Comfort Of Your Home.

The Lava mobiles has distrupted the market from its new initiative which allows coustmers to use its latest flagship phone Agni 4 from the comfort of their home. Lava has named this initiative ‘Demo at Home’ n which a representative will visit homes of intrested customers to tell all the features of the new flagship Agni 4.

The Agni 4 will officially launch in India on 20th November and the Demo at Home festure will be avaliable from 20th November to 24th November in Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai. People living in these cities can register for home visit through online form. Lava will futher shortlist intrested people for home visit. The company also stated that it is not mandatory for customers to purchase the phone during home visit. The Lava stated that this is the idea to bring store experince directly to the living room of their customers

Is Lava Agni 4 worth a buy ?

Lava Agni 4 is seen as directly competiting against Vivo V60e, Motorola Edge 60 Pro, OnePlus Nord 5 and possibly even the upcoming POCO F8. Rumors indicate that the phone can be priced less than 30,000. The phone has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 2,4000 nits. The phone comes with the processor of MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage, which is a majr feature for phone under this price range. The camera setup will feature a rear camera of 50 MP main sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra wide camera and front camera of 50MP. The battery size has not been conformed yet by officialls but leaks and experts says that battery can be of 7000mAh.

How Lava Agni 4 is competing with others

Lava Agni 4 seems to be a blend of peformance and value talking about its rivals vivo focouses on camera quality and seek design, Motorola brings a clean software experience and brands like POCO and Nords dilivers performance and gaming oriented phones If Lava Agni 4 keeps the price tag less below 30,000 it can be a good options for buyres who want to explore new brands.

Lava is mainly promoting its Demo at Home strategy through Agni 4 and gain loyalty and provide a flagship experince among the customers