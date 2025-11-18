LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Lava Agni 4 India Launch – What You Need to Know About Display, Camera, Price & More

Lava Agni 4 India launch confirmed for 20 November 2025. Check expected specs, including 6.67-inch AMOLED display, 50MP cameras, battery, price, and features.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 18, 2025 08:41:40 IST

Lava has confirmed that the Agni 4 will launch in India on November 20, 2025, and fans are excited to learn more about its new features and design for a premium experience.

Display and Design

Lava is likely to equip the Agni 4 with a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and promises slim bezels with a flat screen. Lava promises a premium design and an aluminum metal frame for durability, with a matte AG-glass back that is a “super anti-drop diamond” design.

Performance and Software

The Agni 4 is billed to have a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 operating system storage for fast performance. Lava promises a clean Android experience with minimal bloatware.

Camera Configuration

At the back, the Agni 4 is specified to have a 50 MP main camera with OIS, and an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor. The front camera is speculated to be 50 MP. Plus, the phone is going to have a configurable Action Key for immediate shortcuts.

Battery and Charging

As for the battery capacity, it’s still quite unclear. Some sources have reported a 5,000 mAh battery with 66 W fast charging, while some leaks specify a larger 7,000 mAh battery.

Price and After-Sales

The expected starting price is around ₹25,000. Lava is also going to provide a free home-replacement execution in case of any manufacturing defect.

Overall, the Lava Agni 4 is a combination of premium design, robust-performance, and stellar cameras. Although few specs are still assumed, the official launch on 20 November will give way to all specifics.

Some specifications and features mentioned in this article are based on official announcements and reliable leaks. Certain details are expected and may change after the official launch. Readers should refer to Lava’s official website or announcements for the final specifications.

First published on: Nov 18, 2025 8:41 AM IST
