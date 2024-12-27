Home
Friday, December 27, 2024
Lava Yuva 2 5G Launched: Affordable 5G Smartphone With 50MP Camera, Backlight Design And Virtual RAM

Lava Yuva 2 5G, priced at ₹9,499, comes with a unique backlight design that blinks on calls and notifications. Featuring a 50MP rear camera, a 6.67-inch display, and a 5000mAh battery, this budget-friendly smartphone offers great performance and impressive features for users.

Lava Yuva 2 5G Launched: Affordable 5G Smartphone With 50MP Camera, Backlight Design And Virtual RAM

Indian smartphone brand Lava has unveiled its latest offering, the Lava Yuva 2 5G, a device designed to stand out with its innovative backlight design that blinks on receiving calls and notifications. This feature adds a fresh and exciting touch to the smartphone, setting it apart in a crowded market. The Lava Yuva 2 5G, priced at ₹9,499, combines affordability with impressive specifications, making it an attractive option for budget-conscious consumers.

Lava Yuva 2 5G: Pricing and Availability

The Lava Yuva 2 5G smartphone is available for ₹9,499 in two sleek color options—Marble Black and Marble White. With 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, it offers solid performance and ample space for everyday tasks. The smartphone is now available for purchase at Lava’s retail outlets across India, providing easy access for interested buyers.

Unique Backlight Design and Display Features

One of the most exciting aspects of the Lava Yuva 2 5G is its backlight design. The smartphone features notification lights at the back that blink on incoming calls and system notifications, offering users a visual cue without needing to check the screen. This thoughtful addition gives the Yuva 2 5G a distinctive edge over competitors in the same price range.

The Lava Yuva 2 5G boasts a 6.67-inch HD+ display with a punch-hole design, providing an immersive viewing experience. With a peak brightness of 700 nits and a 90Hz refresh rate, users can enjoy smooth scrolling and vibrant visuals, making it a solid choice for streaming, browsing, and gaming.

Power-Packed Performance and Camera Capabilities

Under the hood, the Lava Yuva 2 5G is powered by the Unisoc T760 processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM. The device also supports virtual RAM technology, allowing users to expand the memory by an additional 4GB. This combination ensures smooth performance for multitasking, gaming, and everyday use.

For photography enthusiasts, the Lava Yuva 2 5G does not disappoint. The smartphone is equipped with a 50MP primary camera, complemented by a 2MP depth sensor for stunning portraits and detailed shots. At the front, there is an 8MP camera for clear selfies and video calls.

Impressive Battery Life and Additional Features

The Lava Yuva 2 5G is powered by a robust 5000mAh battery, ensuring that users can stay connected throughout the day without worrying about frequent recharges. The device supports 18W wired charging, allowing for quick battery top-ups when needed. Additional features include a stereo speaker system, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and face unlock functionality for added security.

Lava Yuva 2 5G: Key Specifications at a Glance

  • Display: 6.67-inch HD+ display, 90Hz refresh rate, 700 nits brightness
  • Processor: UNISOC T760
  • RAM: 4GB, expandable with virtual RAM technology
  • Storage: 128GB (UFS 2.2)
  • Rear Camera: 50MP primary + 2MP depth sensor
  • Front Camera: 8MP
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • Charging: 18W wired charging
  • OS: Android 14

ALSO READ: Leaked Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Colours Give Fans A Sneak Peek Before January 22

Lava smartphone Lava Yuva 2 5G Lava Yuva 2 5G price Lava Yuva features

