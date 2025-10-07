LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Mahindra Bolero Neo Facelift 2025: The OG Of SUVs Returns With Rugged Design, Modern Comfort, And All You Need To Know About Price And Features!

The Mahindra Bolero Neo facelift (October 2025) offers refreshed design, upgraded interiors with a 9-inch touchscreen, enhanced safety, and improved suspension—making this rugged SUV a modern yet reliable choice.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: October 7, 2025 11:23:29 IST

Mahindra Bolero Neo Facelift (October 2025) – What’s New?

Say hello to the new and improved Mahindra Bolero Neo facelift, launched in October 2025!

While it keeps its rugged DNA from the past, giving consumers a hint of nostalgia, and the trusted 1.5-litre diesel engine, Mahindra has added some exciting updates to freshen things up.

From sleek new design touches to a larger HD infotainment screen and vibrant new color options, the Bolero Neo is ready to turn heads again, LIKE IT ALWAYS DOES, WHICH IS WHY IT IS KNOWN AS THE OG OF SUVs! Plus, there’s a brand-new N11 top variant loaded with premium features! If you love tough SUVs with a modern twist, this upgrade might just be your next drive.

Ready to explore what’s inside? Let’s go!

Mahindra Bolero Neo Facelift: Price and Variants

The facelifted Bolero Neo is priced between ₹8.49 lakh and ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Some variants are now more affordable than pre-facelift models.

Variant Price (₹ in lakh, ex-showroom)
N4 ₹8.49
N8 ₹9.29
N10 ₹9.79
N11 (New) ₹9.99

Source: V3Cars and other automotive news portals

Mahindra Bolero Neo Facelift: Key Exterior Updates

  • Restyled front grille with horizontal chrome slats (replacing older vertical design)
  • New 16-inch alloy wheels in dark grey (on higher variants)
  • Two new color options: Jeans Blue and Concrete Grey
  • Dual-tone variants with contrasting black roofs now available
  • LED DRLs: Top trims feature LED Daytime Running Lights integrated into new headlamps

Mahindra Bolero Neo Facelift: Interior Upgrades

SO, CAR ENTHUSIATS, Get ready to step inside the upgraded Mahindra Bolero Neo, THE OG’s interior, where modern meets comfort!

What is the big news?

A brand-new, larger 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system replaces the old 7-inch one, making it easier and more fun to control your music and other apps.

Plus, it now supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, So, no more tangled cables in your precious cars! The rearview camera is integrated right into the screen, helping you park like a pro, no more bumps and scracthes.

Enjoy stylish dual-tone cabin themes, Mocha Brown for the basics and sleek Lunar Grey for the top N11 trim. And don’t forget the handy USB Type-C charging port and comfy leatherette seats in higher versions!

Mahindra Bolero Neo Facelift: Performance & Drivetrain

  • Engine: 1.5-litre, 3-cylinder mHawk 100 diesel
    • Output: 100 hp and 260 Nm torque
  • Transmission: 5-speed manual gearbox (no automatic option)
  • Rear-wheel-drive layout retained
  • Multi-Terrain Technology (MTT) with mechanical locking differential (on N10(O) variant)
  • RideFlo Suspension Technology introduced for smoother performance on rough terrain

Mahindra Bolero Neo Facelift: Safety First Across All Variants

The Mahindra Bolero Neo facelift has safety as one of its foremost priorities, and that is evident in all the variants!

All the models are fitted with a pair of front airbags to cushion both you and your occupant, front ABS with EBD to assist you in maintaining control during sudden braking. Rear parking sensors make parking easier as you have an additional level of confidence while you reverse. For people who prefer the more expensive N10 and N11 models, you receive additional safety features such as ISOFIX child seat anchorages, which are ideal for family members, and a rearview camera, which displays what is behind you, making it easy to park in tight places.

Convenience and safety are brought together in one rough SUV!

ARE YPU READY TO PARK IT IN YOUR GARAGE NOW?

(With Inputs)

First published on: Oct 7, 2025 11:23 AM IST
QUICK LINKS