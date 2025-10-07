Mahindra Bolero Neo Facelift 2025: The OG Of SUVs Returns With Rugged Design, Modern Comfort, And All You Need To Know About Price And Features!

Mahindra Bolero Neo Facelift (October 2025) – What’s New?

Say hello to the new and improved Mahindra Bolero Neo facelift, launched in October 2025!

While it keeps its rugged DNA from the past, giving consumers a hint of nostalgia, and the trusted 1.5-litre diesel engine, Mahindra has added some exciting updates to freshen things up.

For over 25 years, Bolero has stood the test of time as one of India’s most trusted and versatile SUVs. Continuing this legacy, we unveil the new Bolero and Bolero Neo with refreshed interiors, and enhanced technology designed to deliver greater comfort and performance. — Mahindra Group (@MahindraRise) October 6, 2025

From sleek new design touches to a larger HD infotainment screen and vibrant new color options, the Bolero Neo is ready to turn heads again, LIKE IT ALWAYS DOES, WHICH IS WHY IT IS KNOWN AS THE OG OF SUVs! Plus, there’s a brand-new N11 top variant loaded with premium features! If you love tough SUVs with a modern twist, this upgrade might just be your next drive.

Ready to explore what’s inside? Let’s go!

LAUNCHED!

2025 @Mahindra_Auto Bolero range is priced from ₹7.99 Lakh to ₹9.69 Lakh (ex-showroom), while the Bolero Neo starts at ₹8.49 Lakh (ex-showroom). The update introduces new top-end variants: the Bolero B8 (₹9.69 Lakh) and the Bolero Neo N11 (₹9.99 Lakh). The… pic.twitter.com/EM9uQVCEhD — OVERDRIVE (@odmag) October 6, 2025

Mahindra Bolero Neo Facelift: Price and Variants

The facelifted Bolero Neo is priced between ₹8.49 lakh and ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Some variants are now more affordable than pre-facelift models.

Variant Price (₹ in lakh, ex-showroom) N4 ₹8.49 N8 ₹9.29 N10 ₹9.79 N11 (New) ₹9.99

Source: V3Cars and other automotive news portals

Mahindra Bolero Neo Facelift: Key Exterior Updates

Restyled front grille with horizontal chrome slats (replacing older vertical design)

with horizontal chrome slats (replacing older vertical design) New 16-inch alloy wheels in dark grey (on higher variants)

in dark grey (on higher variants) Two new color options : Jeans Blue and Concrete Grey

: Jeans Blue and Concrete Grey Dual-tone variants with contrasting black roofs now available

with contrasting black roofs now available LED DRLs: Top trims feature LED Daytime Running Lights integrated into new headlamps

2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo Facelift Launch Price Rs 8.49 L To Rs 9.99 L https://t.co/stXG1lR2UK pic.twitter.com/VAEB9hS25d — RushLane (@rushlane) October 6, 2025

Mahindra Bolero Neo Facelift: Interior Upgrades