Home > Tech and Auto > Mandatory Update for Google Pixel 6a to Solve Battery Heating Issues

Mandatory Update for Google Pixel 6a to Solve Battery Heating Issues

Tech giant Google has brought in an update for its Pixel 6a users after complaints of overheating batteries by its users. With the new update, Google is trying to address these issues.

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Last Updated: July 3, 2025 22:55:49 IST

Google will roll out a necessary update for its Pixel 6a phones after repeated complaints of battery overheating. The update is set to be unveiled on July 8 as Google seeks to fix the issue which is potentially harmful to its users.

Every phone that has displayed heating issues is termed as “Impacted Device” by Google. 

Once the phone is updated, the battery capacity and charging performance of the Impacted Device will be automatically reduced as soon as its battery reaches 400 charge cycles.

Google said that everyone with a Pixel 6a device will receive a mandatory update to their software. However, the battery management features will be available only to the users with Impacted Device.

Some of its users are likely to experience the changes sooner in comparison to others, as the battery management function starts only after the Impacted Device reaches 400 charge cycles.

Who’s Likely to be Impacted by This Feature?

If you are a user, expect these changes to your phone:

After the compulsory update on July 8, 2025 is complete, the device will restart automatically and apply the changes.

However, for Impacted Devices, the new changes will function only after the battery reaches the threshold of 400 charge cycles. The changes will not be effective if the battery does not reach this threshold, even if the update is fully installed.

Google will also send a notification to Impacted Devices as soon as the battery reaches 375 cycles.

Once the battery management features activate, users may experience a variety of issues. These may include:
•    Battery may last for shorter periods between charges
•    Reduced charging performance
•    Short-term changes to how the phone indicates the battery level as it adjusts to its revised battery capacity
 
Google has introduced these changes after a number of users complained about their phones displaying overheating issues and other battery-related problems which also include a quick drain.

Tags: Google, Impacted Device, Pixel 6a
