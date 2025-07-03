Live Tv
Home > Tech and Auto > Google’s Bold Homepage Takeover: Spotlight on Gemini-Powered AI Search

Google’s Bold Homepage Takeover: Spotlight on Gemini-Powered AI Search

On July 1, Google replaced its usual Doodle with a promo for AI Mode, a Gemini-powered AI search tool offering conversational, detailed answers to complex queries. This move highlights Google’s push to integrate AI into search and compete with rivals like ChatGPT and Anthropic’s Claude.

Last Updated: July 3, 2025 13:11:20 IST

On July 1, Google surprised users by replacing its usual cultural or historical Doodle with an animated promotion for its AI Mode, a new AI-powered search tool driven by Google’s advanced Gemini large language model. This unusual homepage change marks Google’s most prominent effort yet to spotlight AI Mode, its chatbot-style search interface designed to transform how people interact with search engines. Instead of simply providing links, AI Mode delivers conversational, detailed answers to complex queries, signaling a significant shift in Google’s approach to search.

What Is AI Mode and How Does It Revolutionize Search?

AI Mode was initially introduced in March 2025 but had limited visibility until now. Powered by Gemini, Google’s latest and most powerful AI, the tool enables users to ask complex, multi-layered questions and receive comprehensive, AI-generated responses. Beyond just text input, AI Mode also accepts voice commands and image uploads, allowing for a richer and more interactive search experience. The goal is to combine multiple queries into one detailed reply, saving users time and effort while providing more relevant and in-depth information than traditional search results.

Google’s AI Strategy Amid Fierce Competition

This homepage promotion—though not a traditional Doodle but a “fun promo” according to Google—demonstrates how seriously the tech giant is pushing AI adoption. Earlier this year, Google briefly replaced the “I’m Feeling Lucky” button with an AI Mode shortcut, signaling a broader strategy to encourage users to engage with AI-powered search tools. This move also reflects Google’s response to rising competition from AI innovators such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Anthropic’s Claude, and Perplexity AI. With AI Mode, Google envisions a future where search is smarter, more intuitive, and seamlessly integrated with artificial intelligence, reshaping how billions discover and interact with information online.

