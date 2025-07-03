Oppo Reno 14 5G Series Launches Today: What to Expect from This Highly Anticipated Release

Oppo is all set to launch its Reno 14 5G series in India today, July 3. The series, expected to include the Oppo Reno 14 5G and Reno 14 Pro 5G, has already made its debut in China and Malaysia, generating significant excitement with its blend of powerful specifications and AI-powered camera capabilities. With the Indian launch happening at 12 PM IST, fans are eager to learn the full details, including pricing and availability.

How to Watch the Launch and Price Expectations

The launch event will be streamed live across Oppo India’s official social media platforms and YouTube channel, making it easy for fans to follow along. Based on pricing from the China launch, the base model Oppo Reno 14 5G starts at approximately ₹33,200 for the 12GB + 256GB variant, while the Reno 14 Pro 5G begins near ₹41,500 for a similar configuration. Both phones are expected to launch with multiple RAM and storage options in India, providing a variety of choices for buyers.

Cutting-Edge Display, Performance, and AI-Powered Cameras

The Oppo Reno 14 5G series boasts impressive hardware, featuring OLED displays with 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness of 1,200 nits. The screens are protected by Oppo’s Crystal Shield Glass for enhanced durability. Under the hood, the standard Reno 14 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, while the Pro model houses the more powerful Dimensity 8450 processor.

Camera performance is a highlight of the series, with both models sporting triple rear camera setups led by 50MP main sensors with optical image stabilization (OIS). The Pro model adds a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom. Both phones are rumored to feature 50MP front cameras for high-quality selfies. The series also includes several AI-backed photography features such as AI Recompose, AI Perfect Shot, and AI Voice Enhancer.

Battery life looks promising with the Reno 14 5G expected to pack a 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging, and the Pro model featuring a slightly larger 6,200mAh battery with support for 50W AIRVOOC wireless fast charging. The phones will ship with ColorOS 15 based on Android 15, delivering a smooth and modern user experience.

