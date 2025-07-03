Moto G96 5G Set to Launch in India on July 9th — A Power-Packed Mid-Range Contender Arrives

Motorola has officially announced that its latest 5G smartphone, the Moto G96 5G, will launch in India on July 9th at 12 PM IST. Alongside the launch date, the company has revealed several key specifications and design details, setting high expectations for this upcoming mid-range offering. With a curved pOLED display, a powerful Snapdragon chipset, and a high-resolution Sony camera sensor, the Moto G96 5G is shaping up to be a compelling option in its segment.

Launch Details, Color Options, and Where to Buy

The Moto G96 5G will be available in four distinct color variants: Ashleigh Blue, Dresden Blue, Cattleya Orchid, and Greener Pastures. The phone will be sold exclusively through Flipkart, as confirmed by a dedicated microsite that has gone live ahead of the launch. This page also highlights some of the device’s headline features, including its Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor and dual rear camera setup, with a 50MP Sony Lytia 700C sensor featuring optical image stabilization (OIS) for improved photo quality.

Premium Display, Performance, and Camera Features Unveiled

One of the Moto G96 5G’s standout features is its 6.67-inch 10-bit 3D curved pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 1,600 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for durability. The screen also supports water touch technology and carries SGS Eye Protection Certification, offering both visual comfort and resilience.

Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, which is expected to deliver smooth performance for gaming, multitasking, and 5G connectivity. The smartphone also carries an IP68 rating, ensuring protection against dust and water.

While Motorola hasn’t revealed all specs, earlier leaks suggest the phone will include a 5,500mAh battery, an 8MP Macro Vision Camera, and a 32MP front camera. It may run on Android 15-based Hello UI and come with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

With its premium features and competitive pricing expected, the Moto G96 5G is gearing up to be a strong player in India’s crowded mid-range smartphone market.

