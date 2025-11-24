LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Moto G57 Power: Unleashing Performance, Specs, Camera & Price You Must Know!

Moto G57 Power: Unleashing Performance, Specs, Camera & Price You Must Know!

Motorola is going to launch its new smartphone Moto G57 Power on November 24. The phones comes with a powerful processor of Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 4. Check out its specification and price

Moto G57 Power launched, credit: X/motorolaindia
Moto G57 Power launched, credit: X/motorolaindia

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: November 24, 2025 15:43:15 IST

Moto G57 Power: Unleashing Performance, Specs, Camera & Price You Must Know!

Motorola is ready to launch its brand-new, next-generation smartphone in the G series. The company has confirmed that it is going to launch the Moto G57 Power in India on November 24 The upcoming smartphone from Motorola is expected to come with impressive features and specifications. 

The Moto G57 Power is rumored to feature a Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 processor, Android 16 OS, a 50 MP triple rear camera setup, and many other specifications. The company has not officially announced the price of the phone, but it has already been launched in the global market. The starting price of the Moto G57 Power abroad is EUR 279 (approximately ₹28,000). 

The sale date of the Moto G57 Power has not been confirmed yet, but it will be available on Flipkart, Motorola’s official website, and leading retail stores throughout the country. Moto G57 Power Features and Specifications 

The smartphone has already been launched in the global market. However, the Indian variant may feature some different specifications. 

The Moto G57 Power features a premium design, including a flat frame design and a signature camera bump on the top left corner. The company has shared a teaser revealing three colour options: Pantone Corsair, Pantone Fluidity, and Pantone Regatta. The company has also confirmed that the Moto G57 Power will come with MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification and IP64 protection. 

The phone will feature a 6.72-inch Full HD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and protection from Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. It also features up to 1,050 nits of peak brightness, along with Display Colour Boost technology, which will enhance the viewing experienc

Moto G57 Power Performance, Camera and Battery  

The Moto G57 Power is poised to be India’s first smartphone powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 processor running on the Android 16 OS. The phone is expected to come with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. 

The phone features a triple camera setup on the rear panel. The primary sensor is a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 with an f/1.8 aperture, alongside an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. The rear panel also features a third sensor; however, its functionality has not been revealed yet. The phone has an 8 MP selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture. 

The biggest highlight of the phone is its powerful battery. The Moto G57 Power comes with a huge 7,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. 

 

 

First published on: Nov 24, 2025 3:43 PM IST
Moto G57 Power: Unleashing Performance, Specs, Camera & Price You Must Know!

