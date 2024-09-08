Mukesh Ambani’s Bold Move: iPhone 15 Pro Max Slashed Ahead of iPhone 16 Launch – What’s Behind the Discount?

Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest man and the force behind Reliance Digital, has stirred up a significant buzz with an unexpected move. In a dramatic twist, Ambani's Reliance Digital is offering a substantial discount on the current flagship model, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, just as the new generation of iPhones approaches.

As the tech world eagerly awaits the unveiling of Apple’s iPhone 16 series at the much-anticipated ‘It’s Glotime’ event on September 9, Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest man and the force behind Reliance Digital, has stirred up a significant buzz with an unexpected move. In a dramatic twist, Ambani’s Reliance Digital is offering a substantial discount on the current flagship model, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, just as the new generation of iPhones approaches.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max, which was originally priced at Rs 1,54,000 for the 256 GB variant, is now available for a noteworthy Rs 1,37,000—a remarkable Rs 17,000 reduction. This significant price cut is further enhanced by additional savings through exclusive bank offers. ICICI Bank credit card holders can avail an instant Rs 5,000 discount, while AU Bank credit card users benefit from Rs 6,000 off. These combined savings could bring the total discount on the iPhone 15 Pro Max to an impressive Rs 22,000 to Rs 23,000.

This high-end smartphone, known for its robust titanium build and a stunning 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, is renowned for its durability and advanced features. With such a drastic price reduction on a premium device, many are questioning whether Ambani’s strategy is a tactical move to clear out inventory before the new iPhone release or if there is a more intricate plan at play.

The timing of this discount, coinciding with the lead-up to Apple’s latest iPhone release, adds an intriguing layer to the story. Tech enthusiasts and industry insiders alike are speculating about the potential implications of this promotion and its impact on the upcoming iPhone 16 launch.

In the midst of the excitement surrounding Apple’s new flagship, Mukesh Ambani’s aggressive pricing strategy could reshape consumer expectations and possibly influence buying decisions. As the iPhone 16’s debut draws near, all eyes are on how this unexpected discount will play into the broader tech landscape.

ALSO READ | Sony Launches Exclusive Astro Bot DualSense Controller Launches In India: What’s Special About This PS5 Accessory? | NewsX