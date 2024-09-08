Sony Launches Exclusive Astro Bot DualSense Controller Launches In India: What’s Special About This PS5 Accessory?

The Astro Bot Limited Edition DualSense controller is more than just a stylish accessory—it represents Sony's ongoing dedication to enhancing the gaming experience for PS5 users.

Sony has unveiled a special treat for gaming enthusiasts in India with the launch of the Astro Bot Limited Edition PlayStation 5 DualSense controller. Priced at Rs 6,820, this exclusive controller is designed to celebrate the release of the newly launched Astro Bot video game, adding a unique flair to the PS5 gaming experience.

A Design that Speaks Astro Bot

The Astro Bot Limited Edition controller showcases a distinctive white and blue color scheme, echoing the vibrant appearance of the beloved Astro Bot character. The touchpad is adorned with two blue circles that resemble the robot’s eyes, adding a playful touch. Additionally, the back of the controller features a grey Astro Bot logo, making it a must-have collectible for fans of the game.

Advanced Features Retained



Despite its special design, the limited edition controller retains all the cutting-edge features of the standard PS5 DualSense controllers. This includes haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and motion controls, ensuring that gamers experience the same high level of interactivity and immersion as with the regular DualSense controllers.

Availability and Compatibility

The Astro Bot Limited Edition controller is available in limited quantities and can be purchased through authorized retailers and offline stores across India. This launch aligns with the release of the new Astro Bot game, a sequel to the popular Astro’s Playroom, which came pre-installed on PS5 consoles. The new game promises to deliver fresh adventures and challenges, enhancing the gaming experience further.

Sony’s Global PlayStation Success

Sony’s PlayStation consoles have long been celebrated for their innovative technology and gaming experiences. Since the launch of the original PlayStation in 1994, Sony has consistently set high standards in the gaming industry. The PlayStation 2, released in 2000, remains one of the best-selling consoles of all time, while the PlayStation 4, introduced in 2013, became a major success with its diverse game library and advanced features.

The PlayStation 5, launched in late 2020, continues this legacy with its powerful hardware, fast load times, and immersive gameplay. With the introduction of limited edition accessories like the Astro Bot DualSense controller, Sony reinforces its commitment to delivering unique and engaging experiences for its global gaming community.

The Astro Bot Limited Edition DualSense controller is more than just a stylish accessory—it represents Sony’s ongoing dedication to enhancing the gaming experience for PS5 users. Whether you’re a dedicated Astro Bot fan or a collector of exclusive gaming gear, this controller is a standout addition to your PlayStation setup.

