New Norton V4 To Debut At EICMA: Aggressive Design, High-Tech Features, And Global Comeback Plans

Norton Motorcycles, now under the ownership of TVS Motor Company, is preparing to unveil its first all-new product post-acquisition the Norton V4 superbike. The official debut is set for November 4 at the EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, but ahead of the launch, teaser images and newly released photos of the prototype being tested have generated significant buzz.

The new motorcycle, seen in action with TVS CEO Sudarshan Venu riding it, appears to be production-ready, though it lacks its final paint finish. Despite limited technical details, the visuals confirm that Norton is embracing a bold new design direction.

A New Era for Norton V4: Design and Features

The upcoming Norton V4 showcases an aggressive, aerodynamic design, a sharp departure from its predecessor. It features sleek LED headlights, daytime running lights (DRLs), a redesigned fascia, and fully-faired bodywork.

Suspension duties are handled by USD (upside-down) front forks, likely to be fully adjustable, while the rear sports a monoshock setup. The V4 rides on 17-inch alloy wheels, and braking is provided via disc brakes on both ends.

The riding posture looks committed, hinting at its track-focused character. The bike is also expected to be loaded with high-end electronics, including a six-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter.

Global First, India Later: Launch Plans and Strategy

TVS and Norton have clarified that while the V4 will debut globally this year, its entry into the Indian market will take longer. The company is taking a phased approach, focusing first on re-establishing Norton’s brand image internationally before bringing the superbike to India.

Instead, Norton will begin Indian operations with smaller-displacement bikes under 500cc, designed to take on rivals like the KTM 390 range and Triumph Speed 400. These upcoming entry-level Nortons will be manufactured at TVS’s Hosur plant, which will also produce the BMW F 450 GS expected to go on sale later this year.

Shared Platform Strategy: A Boost for TVS and BMW

The Norton sub-500cc models will use the same 450cc twin-cylinder engine developed by TVS, which will also feature in future TVS-branded motorcycles. This shared platform strategy aims to maximise efficiency and performance across both premium and mass-market offerings.

Meanwhile, TVS recently launched the Apache RTR 310 in India, expanding its premium portfolio. The company continues to push forward with strong plans for global and domestic segments alike.

With the Norton V4’s unveiling just around the corner, expectations are high. As the British icon gears up for a fresh chapter under Indian ownership, all eyes will be on EICMA 2025 to see if this superbike can make the powerful comeback that enthusiasts and critics are hoping for.

ALSO READ: India’s Electric Vehicle Market Sees High Sales But Low Adoption