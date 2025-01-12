Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, January 12, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

New Study Reveals Remote-Controlled Sex Toys Might Be The Newest Way To Hack As Use Of Internet-Connected Gadgets Grows

The vulnerabilities have come to light as the use of internet-connected gadgets grows among long-distance couples seeking to maintain intimacy. However, the associated risks extend beyond the devices themselves.

New Study Reveals Remote-Controlled Sex Toys Might Be The Newest Way To Hack As Use Of Internet-Connected Gadgets Grows

Experts have raised alarms over the potential for remote-controlled sex toys to be exploited by hackers, with the devices’ unencrypted connections leaving users at risk of “man-in-the-middle” attacks.

These breaches could allow cybercriminals to remotely alter the vibration intensity, potentially causing significant physical harm.

Unencrypted Connections Pose a Threat

The technology behind these gadgets, which allows smartphone-based control, often lacks robust encryption, making them susceptible to hacking. A report commissioned by the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) highlights how attackers can intercept a user’s device and manipulate its functionality.

“An attacker could remotely change or command the vibration intensity of the device,” the report warns, underscoring the need for enhanced security measures.

Rising Popularity of Internet-Enabled Devices

The vulnerabilities have come to light as the use of internet-connected gadgets grows among long-distance couples seeking to maintain intimacy. However, the associated risks extend beyond the devices themselves.

The report also flags concerns about companion apps linked to these devices. Many of these apps store sensitive content, including explicit images and chats, on insecure third-party servers. These vulnerabilities make users’ personal information highly accessible to hackers.

Mark Coté, a researcher from King’s College London, pointed out that other apps, such as those tracking menstruation, pregnancy, and baby development, face similar security risks.

In response, the DSIT has reiterated its commitment to strengthening the UK’s cyber defences, emphasizing the need for better protections for all internet-enabled devices.

Broader Implications

The warning follows other reports of hacking vulnerabilities, such as Russian cybercriminals allegedly breaching Ministry of Defence accounts. With personal data and user safety at stake, the call for improved digital security is becoming increasingly urgent.

ALSO READ: iPhone 17 Pro And Pro Max Expected To Feature Enhanced Telephoto And Selfie Cameras

Filed under

latest tech news sex toys

Advertisement

Also Read

Why Did Rashmika Mandanna Apologise To Her Directors? Actress Vows To Be ‘Back Soon’

Why Did Rashmika Mandanna Apologise To Her Directors? Actress Vows To Be ‘Back Soon’

Who Was Rory Sykes? Former Child Star With Cerebral Palsy Dies At 32 In California Wildfires Despite Mother’s Attempt To Save Him

Who Was Rory Sykes? Former Child Star With Cerebral Palsy Dies At 32 In California...

How Did Sam Moore Die? Soul Legend Known For Creating Timeless Hits Dies At 89

How Did Sam Moore Die? Soul Legend Known For Creating Timeless Hits Dies At 89

Disney Moana 2 Lawsuit Explained: Animator Claims Studio Copied His Screenplay Idea, Here’s What Happens Next

Disney Moana 2 Lawsuit Explained: Animator Claims Studio Copied His Screenplay Idea, Here’s What Happens...

Japan To Give Indonesia High-Speed Patrol Boats To Strengthen Maritime Security Amid Concerns Over China’s Influence

Japan To Give Indonesia High-Speed Patrol Boats To Strengthen Maritime Security Amid Concerns Over China’s...

Entertainment

Why Did Rashmika Mandanna Apologise To Her Directors? Actress Vows To Be ‘Back Soon’

Why Did Rashmika Mandanna Apologise To Her Directors? Actress Vows To Be ‘Back Soon’

Who Was Rory Sykes? Former Child Star With Cerebral Palsy Dies At 32 In California Wildfires Despite Mother’s Attempt To Save Him

Who Was Rory Sykes? Former Child Star With Cerebral Palsy Dies At 32 In California

How Did Sam Moore Die? Soul Legend Known For Creating Timeless Hits Dies At 89

How Did Sam Moore Die? Soul Legend Known For Creating Timeless Hits Dies At 89

Disney Moana 2 Lawsuit Explained: Animator Claims Studio Copied His Screenplay Idea, Here’s What Happens Next

Disney Moana 2 Lawsuit Explained: Animator Claims Studio Copied His Screenplay Idea, Here’s What Happens

Kunal Bahl Goes Big On Shark Tank India 4: Quadruples Ask With Rs. 2.5 Crore Deal For Patanjali Competitor

Kunal Bahl Goes Big On Shark Tank India 4: Quadruples Ask With Rs. 2.5 Crore

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox