Nothing Phone (3) Launches with Bold Redesign, Glyph Matrix and Triple 50MP Cameras

Get ready to experience the future of smartphones- because Nothing has just dropped a bombshell! The much-anticipated Nothing Phone (3) is finally official, and it’s turning heads with a bold new design, upgraded internals, and a seriously smart LED makeover. Say hello to the Glyph Matrix, an evolved version of the signature Glyph Interface—that now displays notifications, animations, and more with 489 individually lit LEDs. But that’s just the beginning. The Phone (3) packs a triple 50MP camera setup, a powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, and a large 5,150mAh battery with blazing-fast charging. Even better? It’s the first Nothing phone to get IP68 water and dust resistance- perfect for life on the go. Pre-orders open July 4, and first sales go live on July 15 via nothing.tech and select retail partners. If you’ve been waiting for something different—something bold—Nothing Phone (3) might just be your next obsession.

Glyph Matrix Redefines Notifications and Interactions

The Nothing Phone (3) introduces the Glyph Matrix, a new evolution of its signature Glyph Interface. It consists of 489 individually lit monochrome LEDs arranged in a dot-matrix pattern on the upper back of the phone. This array displays caller ID, app-specific notifications, animations, and system alerts. Users can customize icons for contacts, watch faces, and system behaviors.

Nothing has also introduced Glyph Toys, a suite of micro-interactions including Glyph Mirror, Solar Clock, Stopwatch, Battery Indicator, and mini-games like Spin the Bottle. A dedicated Glyph Button allows users to switch between different Glyph modes seamlessly.

Camera System Features Three 50MP Lenses with Periscope Zoom

The back design of the Nothing Phone (3) is more asymmetrical than previous models, housing a robust triple camera setup. It includes a 50MP main camera with a 1/1.3” sensor and OIS. The second sensor is a 70mm equivalent 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and telemacro capabilities, able to focus at just 10cm. The third is a 114˚ ultrawide 50MP camera.

On the front, Nothing offers a 50MP selfie camera, embedded within a 6.67-inch AMOLED display.

Performance, Display, And Battery Upgrades Of Nothing

The display of Phone (3) supports a 12/0Hz adaptive refresh rate, 2160Hz PWM dimming for flicker-free viewing, and reaches up to 4,500 nits peak local brightness. Inside, Nothing uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip, combined with 12GB or 16GB RAM and up to 512GB internal storage.

The 5,150mAh silicon-carbon battery supports 65W wired and 15W wireless charging. IP68 water and dust resistance make this the most durable Nothing phone to date.

Nothing OS and Long-Term Software Support

The Phone (3) ships with Nothing OS 3.5 based on Android 15. The company confirmed that Nothing OS 4.0, based on Android 16, will roll out later this quarter. Buyers will also get five years of Android OS updates and seven years of security patches.

Nothing Phone (3) is available in black and white colors. Pricing starts at $799/€799/£799/₹79,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, while the top-end 16GB RAM + 512GB storage version retails for $899/€899/£899/₹89,999.

Nothing Phone (3) Key Specifications at a Glance

Feature Details Display 6.67″ AMOLED, FHD+, 120Hz, 4,500 nits Rear Cameras Triple 50MP (Main + Periscope + Ultrawide) Front Camera 50MP Selfie Camera Processor Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 RAM/Storage 12/256GB or 16/512GB Battery 5,150mAh, 65W wired, 15W wireless charging IP Rating IP68-certified Glyph Interface Glyph Matrix with 489 LEDs + Glyph Toys Software Nothing OS 3.5 (Android 15) Update Policy 5 Years OS + 7 Years Security Updates

