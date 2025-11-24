Nothing Phone 3 Unleashes Android 16-Powered NothingOS 4.0: Top Features You Can’t Miss!

Smartphone brand Nothing has started rolling out its new Android 16-based NothingOS 4.0 update to its latest smartphone, Nothing Phone 3. However, the company has not confirmed the date for updates on previous models of Nothing.

The other models of Nothing and CMF, which are running on Android 16, will get the OS 4.0 update in the future. Experts claim that the update will come to Nothing Phone 3a and 3a Pro, which were released earlier this year.

What’s new with NothingOS 4.0

On the company’s latest flagship, Nothing Phone 3, the NothingOS 4.0 update introduces several exclusive features. The update has a strong focus on improving the Glyph Matrix display on the back. New updates include expanded Flip to Glyph options and fresh Glyph Toys such as Hourglass and Lunar Cycle. The update also brings the Glyph Mirror Selfie feature to save the original image as a separate file in the phone gallery.

NothingOS 4.0 allows you to create custom “Essential Apps” within the Nothing Playground’s Widget Builder using AI.

What is Essential App?

NothingOS 4.0 has introduced Essential Apps, which are lightweight AI-powered widgets through which users can create and share widgets using the Nothing Playground platform.

Using this feature, users can describe the kind of tool they want, and AI will generate it automatically. Users can also add these apps to the home screen.

Camera Updates

NothingOS 4.0 has brought a major camera update known as “Stretch.” The preset of the update is developed by renowned fashion photographer Jordan Hemingway. The preset applies a distinctive visual style within the default camera app. This update will enhance shadows, boost highlights, and give images a more cinematic look.

App Optimisation Tools in NothingOS 4.0

The NothingOS 4.0 update includes a new App Optimisation system that lets users influence how an app is launched and how it functions in the background by managing resources more intelligently. This feature will help users open apps faster and enhance multitasking.

What else NothingOS 4.0 brings

Apart from Camera, App Optimisation, Essential Apps, Essential Space, and Live Updates with the Glyph Interface, NothingOS 4.0 also brings other updates such as Pop-up View, Design Refresh, and Extra Dark Mode.

Nothing is also going to launch its new Nothing Phone 3a Lite in India on November 27. The phone was globally launched on October 29. The global model comes with NothingOS 3.5, but experts expect that the Indian variant will come with the latest NothingOS 4.0 out of the box.