LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo ArcelorMittal angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI donald trump 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo ArcelorMittal angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI donald trump 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo ArcelorMittal angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI donald trump 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo ArcelorMittal angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo ArcelorMittal angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI donald trump 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo ArcelorMittal angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI donald trump 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo ArcelorMittal angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI donald trump 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo ArcelorMittal angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Nothing Phone 3 Unleashes Android 16-Powered NothingOS 4.0: Top Features You Can’t Miss!

Nothing Phone 3 Unleashes Android 16-Powered NothingOS 4.0: Top Features You Can’t Miss!

Nothing has rolled out its latest update NothingOS 4.0 which is based on Android 16. NothingOS 4.0 brings major updates in camera, Essential App and AI.

Nothing rolls out NothingOS 4.0 update in Nothing Phone 3, credit: X/nothing
Nothing rolls out NothingOS 4.0 update in Nothing Phone 3, credit: X/nothing

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: November 24, 2025 12:55:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Nothing Phone 3 Unleashes Android 16-Powered NothingOS 4.0: Top Features You Can’t Miss!

Smartphone brand Nothing has started rolling out its new Android 16-based NothingOS 4.0 update to its latest smartphone, Nothing Phone 3. However, the company has not confirmed the date for updates on previous models of Nothing.

The other models of Nothing and CMF, which are running on Android 16, will get the OS 4.0 update in the future. Experts claim that the update will come to Nothing Phone 3a and 3a Pro, which were released earlier this year.

What’s new with NothingOS 4.0

On the company’s latest flagship, Nothing Phone 3, the NothingOS 4.0 update introduces several exclusive features. The update has a strong focus on improving the Glyph Matrix display on the back. New updates include expanded Flip to Glyph options and fresh Glyph Toys such as Hourglass and Lunar Cycle. The update also brings the Glyph Mirror Selfie feature to save the original image as a separate file in the phone gallery.

NothingOS 4.0 allows you to create custom “Essential Apps” within the Nothing Playground’s Widget Builder using AI.

What is Essential App?

NothingOS 4.0 has introduced Essential Apps, which are lightweight AI-powered widgets through which users can create and share widgets using the Nothing Playground platform.

Using this feature, users can describe the kind of tool they want, and AI will generate it automatically. Users can also add these apps to the home screen.

Camera Updates

NothingOS 4.0 has brought a major camera update known as “Stretch.” The preset of the update is developed by renowned fashion photographer Jordan Hemingway. The preset applies a distinctive visual style within the default camera app. This update will enhance shadows, boost highlights, and give images a more cinematic look.

App Optimisation Tools in NothingOS 4.0

The NothingOS 4.0 update includes a new App Optimisation system that lets users influence how an app is launched and how it functions in the background by managing resources more intelligently. This feature will help users open apps faster and enhance multitasking.

What else NothingOS 4.0 brings

Apart from Camera, App Optimisation, Essential Apps, Essential Space, and Live Updates with the Glyph Interface, NothingOS 4.0 also brings other updates such as Pop-up View, Design Refresh, and Extra Dark Mode.

Nothing is also going to launch its new Nothing Phone 3a Lite in India on November 27. The phone was globally launched on October 29. The global model comes with NothingOS 3.5, but experts expect that the Indian variant will come with the latest NothingOS 4.0 out of the box.

First published on: Nov 24, 2025 12:55 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Nothing OSNothing OS 4 0Nothing Phonenothing phone 3

RELATED News

Black Friday Sale Bonanza! Grab a NEW iPhone Air At Half Price- Don’t Miss This Limited-Time Deal

Alert for Google Chrome Users! CERT-In Issues Urgent Warning, Do This Now Before Hackers Strike

Apple Slashes Discounts on iPhone 17, Major Price Hike- Check Out the Latest Price Before It Changes

Lava Agni 4 VS Infinix Note 50s 5G: Things You Should Know Before Buying

Shocking! No More Honda Activa On Roads- Company Stops Production And the Reason Will Blow Your Mind!

LATEST NEWS

IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 3: India Collapse Early As South Africa Rip Through Top Order

Nothing Phone 3 Unleashes Android 16-Powered NothingOS 4.0: Top Features You Can’t Miss!

Tamil Nadu Bus Collision: Six Dead, 28 Injured In Head-On Private Bus Accident In Tenkasi

India’s New Chief Justice Surya Kant: A Look At His Legal Journey And Transformative Key Verdicts

Infosys Share Buyback 2025: ₹18,000 Crore Opportunity And Tax Implications Explained

‘Arunachal Pradesh Is Part Of China’: Indian-Origin Woman Harassed, Confined For 18 Hours At Shanghai Airport

Hyderabad Tragedy: Woman Doctor Dies By Suicide After Failing To Secure US Visa

IPL 2026 Auction: Season-Wise List of Punjab Kings’ Costliest Players (2008 to 2025)

Met Gala 2026 Funding Sparks Outrage: Why Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez Are Facing Backlash

Smriti Mandhana Calls Off Wedding? Netizens Speculate After She Removes All Her Wedding Pics From Instagram

Nothing Phone 3 Unleashes Android 16-Powered NothingOS 4.0: Top Features You Can’t Miss!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Nothing Phone 3 Unleashes Android 16-Powered NothingOS 4.0: Top Features You Can’t Miss!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Nothing Phone 3 Unleashes Android 16-Powered NothingOS 4.0: Top Features You Can’t Miss!
Nothing Phone 3 Unleashes Android 16-Powered NothingOS 4.0: Top Features You Can’t Miss!
Nothing Phone 3 Unleashes Android 16-Powered NothingOS 4.0: Top Features You Can’t Miss!
Nothing Phone 3 Unleashes Android 16-Powered NothingOS 4.0: Top Features You Can’t Miss!

QUICK LINKS