Nothing Phone 3a Lite Launched In India: See-Through Back Panel And Specification Under This Price Range Will Blow Your Mind (Rough)

Nothing Phone 3a Lite Launched In India: See-Through Back Panel And Specification Under This Price Range Will Blow Your Mind

The Nothing has launched its new Phone 3a Lite in India. The all-new phone features amazing features and specification in entry level budget segment

Nothing Phone 3a Lite launched in India, Credit: X/nothing
Nothing Phone 3a Lite launched in India, Credit: X/nothing

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: November 27, 2025 15:07:42 IST

The Nothing has launched its new Nothing Phone 3a Lite in India on 27th November. This phone is a great option for those who are looking for a phone in the entry level segment. The phone has an attractive seethrough panel on the back and comes with a toned-down version of Glyph UI. The phone has a clean software and consistent everyday performance without moving into the premium price segment 

Specification and feature of Nothing Phone 3a Lite

The phone features a 6.77-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone has a peak brightness of 3,000 nits through which users can use the phone in all kinds of situations. The Nothing Phone 3a Lite has Panda Glass Shield to protect the display and IP54 water and dust resistant rating. 

Nothing Phone 3a Lite offers a powerful 4nm class 2.5GHz MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro octa core chipset with Mali-G615 MC2 GPU. The phone runs on Android 15 based on Nothing OS 3.5. It features 8GB of RAM and two storage options of 128GB and 256 GB. The phone has a battery of 5000mAh with 33W wired charging support. 

The rear panel of Phone 3a Lite features 3 cameras with 50MP of primary sensor, 8MP of ultra-wide sensor and 2MP of macro sensor with an LED flash. It supports 4K video recording at 30 fps. The front camera offers a 16MP camera which supports FHD+ video recording at 60 fps. 

Price and Colour of Nothing Phone 3a Lite

The all-new Nothing Phone 3a Lite is available in three colours Black, Blue and White. The price for the 128GB variant is Rs.20,999 and for 256GB variant the price is Rs.22,999. Early bird buyers can get bank discount via ICICI and One Card credit card, post bank discount you can avail the 128GB variant for RS. 19,999 and 256GB variant for Rs. 21,999. 

