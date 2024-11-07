Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, November 9, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

OpenAI Acquires Chat.com From THIS Indian Entrepreneur in $15 Million-Plus Deal

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman confirmed the acquisition by posting the URL chat.com on X, which now redirects users directly to ChatGPT.

OpenAI Acquires Chat.com From THIS Indian Entrepreneur in $15 Million-Plus Deal

OpenAI has acquired the domain name chat.com from Dharmesh Shah, the co-founder and CTO of HubSpot, for a sum reportedly exceeding $15 million. This acquisition is part of OpenAI’s broader strategy to streamline access to its popular chatbot, ChatGPT.

On Wednesday, November 6, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman confirmed the acquisition by posting the URL chat.com on X, which now redirects users directly to ChatGPT.

Dharmesh Shah, an Indian-origin entrepreneur had initially purchased chat.com in early 2023 for $15.5 million, anticipating that chat-based user experiences (ChatUX) would be the next significant evolution in software interaction, thanks to the rise of generative AI.

Shah explained his purchase on LinkedIn, stating, “I believe Chat-based UX (#ChatUX) is the next big thing in software. Communicating with computers and software through natural language is far more intuitive, thanks to generative AI.” This premium domain, short and memorable, was a natural fit for the rapidly evolving landscape of AI-driven communication.

After securing the domain, Shah chose to sell it to OpenAI, a company with a mission he supports and a long-standing connection to its CEO, Sam Altman. On X, Shah hinted that he received OpenAI shares as part of the payment, expressing excitement about the deal and his commitment to OpenAI’s vision.

OpenAI’s Rebranding 

The acquisition of chat.com is in line with OpenAI’s recent rebranding efforts. The company has introduced a new line of AI models, starting with “o1,” marking a departure from the “GPT” branding, which is intended to better represent its evolving focus, according to former chief research officer Bob McGrew.

With recent funding of $6.6 billion, OpenAI’s investment in chat.com is a minor financial outlay but represents a strategic move to enhance user accessibility through a recognizable and straightforward domain.

ALSO READ: Indian Hotels Co. Ltd. Signs Historic Deal to Manage The Claridges, New Delhi

Filed under

chatgpt ENTREPRENEUR OpenAI Sam Altman
Advertisement

Also Read

Candyman Star, Tony Todd Dies At 69

Candyman Star, Tony Todd Dies At 69

Delhi AQI Improves Marginally, Weekend Still Brings ‘Severe’ Air Quality

Delhi AQI Improves Marginally, Weekend Still Brings ‘Severe’ Air Quality

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur Hosts Samosa Party To Mock Congress

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur Hosts Samosa Party To Mock Congress

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

ChatGPT Experiences Global Outage, Users Encounter ‘Bad Gateway’ Error

ChatGPT Experiences Global Outage, Users Encounter ‘Bad Gateway’ Error

Entertainment

Candyman Star, Tony Todd Dies At 69

Candyman Star, Tony Todd Dies At 69

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

Rapper Sean Diddy Files For ‘Far More Robust’ Bail Request After Denied Thrice: Strict Surveillance, No Contacts And More

Rapper Sean Diddy Files For ‘Far More Robust’ Bail Request After Denied Thrice: Strict Surveillance,

Is Sydney Sweeney Dating Young Footballer Jimmy Horn Jr.?

Is Sydney Sweeney Dating Young Footballer Jimmy Horn Jr.?

Grammy 2025 Nominations: The Biggest Snubs You Won’t Believe

Grammy 2025 Nominations: The Biggest Snubs You Won’t Believe

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

MSK Cancer Center Society’s Fall Party Raises Over $950K for Cancer Research

MSK Cancer Center Society’s Fall Party Raises Over $950K for Cancer Research

Top Myntra Deals: Enjoy Up To 40% Off On Iconic Perfumes From Davidoff, Tommy Hilfiger & More

Top Myntra Deals: Enjoy Up To 40% Off On Iconic Perfumes From Davidoff, Tommy Hilfiger

Free People x Yellowstone: Fashion Brand Launches Limited-Edition Collection in Collaboration with Paramount

Free People x Yellowstone: Fashion Brand Launches Limited-Edition Collection in Collaboration with Paramount

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For Quicker Recovery

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox