OpenAI Acquires Chat.com From THIS Indian Entrepreneur in $15 Million-Plus Deal

OpenAI has acquired the domain name chat.com from Dharmesh Shah, the co-founder and CTO of HubSpot, for a sum reportedly exceeding $15 million. This acquisition is part of OpenAI’s broader strategy to streamline access to its popular chatbot, ChatGPT.

On Wednesday, November 6, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman confirmed the acquisition by posting the URL chat.com on X, which now redirects users directly to ChatGPT.

Dharmesh Shah, an Indian-origin entrepreneur had initially purchased chat.com in early 2023 for $15.5 million, anticipating that chat-based user experiences (ChatUX) would be the next significant evolution in software interaction, thanks to the rise of generative AI.

BREAKING NEWS: Secret acquirer of $15+ million domain chat .com revealed and it's exactly who you'd think. For those of you that have been following me for a while, you may recall that I announced earlier this year that I had acquired the domain chat .com for an "8 figure sum"… https://t.co/nv1IyddP5z — dharmesh (@dharmesh) November 6, 2024

Shah explained his purchase on LinkedIn, stating, “I believe Chat-based UX (#ChatUX) is the next big thing in software. Communicating with computers and software through natural language is far more intuitive, thanks to generative AI.” This premium domain, short and memorable, was a natural fit for the rapidly evolving landscape of AI-driven communication.

After securing the domain, Shah chose to sell it to OpenAI, a company with a mission he supports and a long-standing connection to its CEO, Sam Altman. On X, Shah hinted that he received OpenAI shares as part of the payment, expressing excitement about the deal and his commitment to OpenAI’s vision.

OpenAI’s Rebranding

The acquisition of chat.com is in line with OpenAI’s recent rebranding efforts. The company has introduced a new line of AI models, starting with “o1,” marking a departure from the “GPT” branding, which is intended to better represent its evolving focus, according to former chief research officer Bob McGrew.

With recent funding of $6.6 billion, OpenAI’s investment in chat.com is a minor financial outlay but represents a strategic move to enhance user accessibility through a recognizable and straightforward domain.

