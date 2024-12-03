PhonePe Introduces Year-Round Dengue And Malaria Insurance At Just ₹59 – CHECK IT OUT

PhonePe launches an affordable ₹59 insurance plan, covering diseases like dengue and malaria with ₹1 lakh protection. The policy offers year-round coverage, ensuring financial security for hospitalisation, diagnostics, and ICU stays. (READ MORE BELOW)

PhonePe has launched an affordable health insurance plan starting at just ₹59 per year, offering comprehensive coverage for vector and air-borne diseases. The policy provides coverage up to ₹1 lakh for medical expenses related to illnesses such as dengue, malaria, chikungunya, and more.

Designed to cater to users across India, particularly in tier-II and tier-III cities, this plan ensures financial security against medical costs for over 10 diseases, including hospitalisation, diagnostics, and ICU stays. Unlike seasonal policies, this insurance extends coverage throughout the year, addressing a broader spectrum of health risks.

Simple, Fast, and Fully Digital Claims Process

The PhonePe app streamlines the purchase and claims process, allowing users to instantly buy, manage, and file claims with a 100% digital system for quicker settlements. Working professionals with corporate health insurance can also benefit by using it as an additional layer of protection against specific health risks.

“This product is a reflection of our dedication to making insurance accessible and affordable. By offering year-round coverage, we empower users to manage health risks effectively while reducing financial barriers to care,” said Vishal Gupta, CEO of PhonePe Insurance Broking Services.

He emphasized the company’s focus on leveraging digital distribution to bring tailor-made insurance solutions to underserved populations, ensuring peace of mind for millions of Indians.

Users can avail themselves of this coverage by visiting the insurance section on the PhonePe app, reviewing plan details, filling in policyholder information, and completing the payment process in minutes.

