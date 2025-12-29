LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Porsche In Trouble? Profits Crash 99% In A Year, From Most Profitable To Billions In Losses – Here's What Went Wrong

Porsche In Trouble? Profits Crash 99% In A Year, From Most Profitable To Billions In Losses – Here's What Went Wrong

The German luxury car manufacturer Porsche is facing a major downfall. The company has recoded 99% decline in their profit and ended this year as loss making company.

Porsche Profits Crash 99% In A Year
Porsche Profits Crash 99% In A Year

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: December 29, 2025 14:45:22 IST

Porsche In Trouble? Profits Crash 99% In A Year, From Most Profitable To Billions In Losses – Here’s What Went Wrong

Germany’s luxury car manufacturer are learning that ambition in the electric age comes at a steep cost. Porsche has been a long symbol of European craftmanship and engineering excellence. The company is now facing a slowdown that reviles the limits of the industry’s high-end electric dream. 

Porche has experienced the biggest downfall in the automotive industry this year. The company’s profit has plummeted by 99 per cent, and experts believe that the company may close the financial year with a massive loss on their balance sheet. 

The loss has become a case study for market readers that how a company caught between bold transformation and harsh market realities. One of the most profitable companies in the global automotive company Porsche experienced its operating profit collapse by 99 per cent from the $4.71 billion profit in 2024. However, the sales of the company are only dropped by 6 per cent, but the profit of the company is totally wiped out. 

Reasons behind the profit downfall 

Charted Accountant and renowned finance niche content creator CA Sarthak Ahuja explains three major reasons behind such massive loss of the luxury car company this year. 

Ahuja argued that the largest growth luxury market across the globe for most brands currently is China and Porches sales in China is less than halved in China since 2021. The Chinese are experiencing high quality advanced tech cars at almost one by fourth of cost due to which the Chinese market is not looking at German Origin cars at such high price point. 

Ahuja further explains that the sign of status has turned to intellectual status where if something better in terms of quality and tech is available in market at cheaper rates then why should one burn their money on the more expensive option and still buying a sub-standard product. 

The company is offering fully electric Porsche Taycan on which the company has invested billions in developing cutting edge EV technology whereas the Chinese car makers have created the better EV technology at cheaper price. This clarifies that Porsche spent so much on R&D, and it must sell a lot more EV cars to recover the investment made on research and development. 

The prominent competitor of Porsche, Ferrari, has made around $90,000 profit on each car whereas the Porsche is just making $17,000 profit per car.  



What’s next

These can be key points behind the downfall of the company. The Porsche is considering all major drawbacks that concluded up to such conditions and working on their upcoming strategy to recover the loss. 

First published on: Dec 29, 2025 2:45 PM IST
Porsche In Trouble? Profits Crash 99% In A Year, From Most Profitable To Billions In Losses – Here’s What Went Wrong

QUICK LINKS