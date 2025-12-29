Porsche In Trouble? Profits Crash 99% In A Year, From Most Profitable To Billions In Losses – Here’s What Went Wrong

Porche has experienced the biggest downfall in the automotive industry this year. The company’s profit has plummeted by 99 per cent, and experts believe that the company may close the financial year with a massive loss on their balance sheet.

Reasons behind the profit downfall

Charted Accountant and renowned finance niche content creator CA Sarthak Ahuja explains three major reasons behind such massive loss of the luxury car company this year.

Ahuja argued that the largest growth luxury market across the globe for most brands currently is China and Porches sales in China is less than halved in China since 2021. The Chinese are experiencing high quality advanced tech cars at almost one by fourth of cost due to which the Chinese market is not looking at German Origin cars at such high price point.

Ahuja further explains that the sign of status has turned to intellectual status where if something better in terms of quality and tech is available in market at cheaper rates then why should one burn their money on the more expensive option and still buying a sub-standard product.

The company is offering fully electric Porsche Taycan on which the company has invested billions in developing cutting edge EV technology whereas the Chinese car makers have created the better EV technology at cheaper price. This clarifies that Porsche spent so much on R&D, and it must sell a lot more EV cars to recover the investment made on research and development.

What’s next

These can be key points behind the downfall of the company. The Porsche is considering all major drawbacks that concluded up to such conditions and working on their upcoming strategy to recover the loss.


