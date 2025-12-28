China Weaponising AI: Taiwan Accuses China Of Using AI To Manipulate Democratic Elections

New revelations have raised serious concerns over China’s alleged use of artificial intelligence to interfere in Taiwan’s democratic processes, with investigators warning that sophisticated digital tools are being deployed to influence public opinion ahead of upcoming elections. According to reports, internal documents from a Chinese technology firm point to a coordinated strategy aimed at manipulating political discourse in Taiwan and Hong Kong, as reported by The Taipei Times.

According to The Taipei Times, the documents, obtained by the Institute of National Security at Vanderbilt University, detail the operations of GoLaxy, a company believed to have close links with Chinese state institutions.

The firm reportedly developed advanced AI-driven systems capable of monitoring online conversations, mapping public sentiment, and identifying influential social media users to shape political narratives. These tools allegedly go beyond simple data analysis. The report claimed that the technology can generate highly realistic online personas designed to interact with real users, spread tailored messages, and subtly steer political opinions.

The experts warned that such tactics blur the line between authentic public debate and state-orchestrated psychological operations. A Taiwanese artificial intelligence specialist told the newspaper that rapid advances in generative AI have made it increasingly difficult to distinguish between genuine online engagement and coordinated manipulation.

This has raised serious concerns about the integrity of democratic processes, with the latest revelations reviving fears that Taiwan’s elections are being systematically targeted, as cited by The Taipei Times.

The report also revisited leaked audio recordings linked to earlier elections, which allegedly captured conversations between individuals connected to the People’s Liberation Army and a Beijing-based data analytics firm.

These discussions reportedly referred to plans to shape voter sentiment during the 2018 Kaohsiung mayoral race and future national polls, with substantial financial resources earmarked for such efforts. Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council has since voiced alarm, warning that these activities pose a direct threat to democratic institutions. The officials have called for stronger countermeasures, enhanced digital literacy, and greater vigilance against online manipulation.

(input from ANI)

