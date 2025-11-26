LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Realme P4X India Launch: Price, Specs, Performance & Everything You Should Know

Realme P4X India launch is expected soon. Check the expected price, full specs, performance features, display, battery, and gaming capabilities of the upcoming Realme P4X 5G.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 26, 2025 12:53:21 IST

India will see the launch soon of Realme P4x 5g with many key features that are currently being advertised on the official promotional website. No date has been officially announced by the company for the phone’s launch, but various sources within the industry have reported that it will most likely be released sometime in late November – early December 2025. The Realme P4X appears to be aimed at performance-driven users that include gamers and power users.

Design & Display

The P4X will have a modern punch-hole display with small bezels for a more refined look. No sizes have been confirmed as of yet, however there are many leaks stating that it will feature a 6.7-6.8 inches Full HD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz (anticipated). This display will have the potential for smooth scrolling, and an even better gaming experience overall.

Performance & Gaming Features

Support for gaming at 90fps through GT Mode will be one of the main selling points for the Realme P4x 5g. That means the maximum frame rate (frames per second) while gaming will be closer to 90FPS with smoother gameplay than using the previous generation of devices from Realme.

The MediaTek Dimensity 7000-series chipset has not yet been confirmed as the P4X’s chipset, but media insiders believe this will be the chipset that will drive the P4X to deliver incredible performance but remain at budget prices.

Charging/Battery

Realme has confirmed that their next phone will support 45W charging and has a unique feature that allows the charger to directly supply greater power while gaming. Battery capacity will be in the range of 6500mAh to 7000mAh.

Camera

Realme hasn’t confirmed all the details of the camera yet, but a primary 50MP camera has been indicated as well as the mid-range cameras that will be included with the phone. More information will be made available following the launch.

Expected Price

Realme expects the average price of the Realme P4X to be ₹18,000 – ₹22,000, catering to the mid-range consumer market with high-performance options.

This article is based on early reports, expected specifications, and publicly available promotional details. Some features and pricing mentioned are subject to official confirmation from Realme. Readers are advised to verify final specifications at the time of the official launch.

First published on: Nov 26, 2025 12:53 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: Realme P4X 5G performanceRealme P4X cameraRealme P4X displayRealme P4X expected priceRealme P4X fast chargingRealme P4X featuresRealme P4X gaming phoneRealme P4X India launchRealme P4X price in IndiaRealme P4X specsRealme upcoming phones 2025

