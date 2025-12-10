Realme P4x Launched In India For 15,499 With 7000mAh Big Battery, Reverse Charging And Premium Features

The Realme has officially launched Realme P4x in India last week. The latest Realme P4x comes with a huge 7000mAh battery and powerful MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset. The smartphone has a primary camera of 50MP on the rear panel. The phone comes in three different colour options.
Realme P4x specification and price
The all-new Realme P4x features a 6.72-inch full HD LCD display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and 391 ppi resolution. The phone has peak brightness up to 1000 nits. The phone is powered by a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset with RAM up to 8GB which can further virtually expand up to 18GB and storage of 256GB.
The rear panel of phone features a dual camera setup with a primary sensor of 50MP and 2MP depth sensor whereas on front an 8MP camera is given for selfies and video calls. The Realme P4x offers a 7000mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging support. The phone also features bypass charging functionality and reverse wired charging.
The phone comes with IP64 rating dust and water resistance. The phone has an innovative frozen crown system which handles cooling. Apart from these features, the phone provides 5G networks, Bluetooth, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, QZSS, Galileo, UBC type C connector, and Wi-Fi.
Realme P4x Price in India
In India the Realme P4x comes at the starting price of Rs. 15,499 for the base variant offering 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage, the higher model offering 8GB RAM with storage of 128GB comes at price tag of 16,999 whereas the top model of Realme P4x offering 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage comes for price of Rs, 17,999
The company is giving discounts as an introductory promotion. The price of Realme P4x base model offering 6GB RAM and 128GB storage comes for 13,499 as a discounted price. The sale will be live on 12th December on Flipkart and official website of Realme.
Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
He has work with organizations like ANN Media, TV9 Bharatvarsh, NDTV and Centre for Discourse, Fusion, and Analysis (CDFA) his core interest includes Tech, Auto and global affairs.
Tweets @ZiyaIbnHameed