Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Sunday, September 15, 2024
Live Tv

Reliance Jio Launches JioPhone Prima 2 4G: Smart Feature Phone With Qualcomm Processor; Check Out The Price Here!

Reliance Jio has officially unveiled its latest smart feature phone, the JioPhone Prima 2 4G. Building on the success of last year’s Prima 4G model, the Prima 2 4G introduces a range of new features aimed at enhancing user experience and connectivity.

Reliance Jio Launches JioPhone Prima 2 4G: Smart Feature Phone With Qualcomm Processor; Check Out The Price Here!

Reliance Jio has officially unveiled its latest smart feature phone, the JioPhone Prima 2 4G. Building on the success of last year’s Prima 4G model, the Prima 2 4G introduces a range of new features aimed at enhancing user experience and connectivity.

JioPhone Prima 2 4G: Key Specifications and Features

The JioPhone Prima 2 4G is powered by an unspecified 4-core Qualcomm processor, complemented by 512MB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage, which can be expanded by up to 128GB via a micro-SD card. The device operates exclusively with a Jio SIM card, ensuring compatibility with Jio’s network.

The phone boasts a 2.4-inch TFT LED display and is equipped with a 2,000mAh battery. For photography, it includes a 0.3-megapixel rear camera and a front camera for selfies and video calls. The device supports video calling through JioCall without the need for additional apps. It also comes preloaded with a suite of Jio apps, including JioTV, JioCinema, JioSaavn, JioNews, and JioPay, as well as popular third-party apps like Facebook and YouTube.

Running on KaiOS version 2.5.3—a variant of Firefox OS—the Prima 2 4G supports up to 23 languages and integrates Google Assistant for convenient access to internet queries. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.2, and a headphone jack, with an added LED torch for practicality.

Price and Availability

The JioPhone Prima 2 4G is priced at ₹2,799 and is available for purchase through Amazon India and JioMart. The previous model, the JioPhone Prima, remains available at its original price of ₹2,599.

This new release continues Jio’s strategy of offering affordable, feature-rich devices that cater to a broad range of users while expanding the accessibility of digital services in India.

ALSO READ: OpenAI Set for $6.5 Billion Funding Round with Potential Corporate Restructuring

Filed under

Jio’s network JioMart JioPhone Prima 2 Reliance Jio

Also Read

SV Raju Addresses Overhaul Of Indian Criminal Laws At 5th Edition Of Ram Jethmalani Memorial Lecture

SV Raju Addresses Overhaul Of Indian Criminal Laws At 5th Edition Of Ram Jethmalani Memorial...

Woman Finds Human Tooth In Mooncake Bought From Sam’s Club; Investigation Underway

Woman Finds Human Tooth In Mooncake Bought From Sam’s Club; Investigation Underway

Netanyahu Warns Houthis Of ‘Heavy Price’ For Missile Attack On Israel

Netanyahu Warns Houthis Of ‘Heavy Price’ For Missile Attack On Israel

Tejashwi Yadav Claims Virat Kohli Played Under His Captaincy In Domestic Cricket; Netizens Trolls

Tejashwi Yadav Claims Virat Kohli Played Under His Captaincy In Domestic Cricket; Netizens Trolls

Prime Minister Modi Launches Six Vande Bharat Trains & New Railway Projects In Jharkhand

Prime Minister Modi Launches Six Vande Bharat Trains & New Railway Projects In Jharkhand

Entertainment

Deepika Padukone’s Instagram Bio Reveals Adorable New Mom Life: ‘Feed Burp Sleep Repeat’

Deepika Padukone’s Instagram Bio Reveals Adorable New Mom Life: ‘Feed Burp Sleep Repeat’

Kartik Aaryan Shares Heartfelt Birthday Tribute To ‘Chandu Champion’ Director Kabir Khan

Kartik Aaryan Shares Heartfelt Birthday Tribute To ‘Chandu Champion’ Director Kabir Khan

Justin Timberlake Pleads Guilty to Impaired Driving in New York

Justin Timberlake Pleads Guilty to Impaired Driving in New York

Britney Spears’ Ex Sam Asghari Sparks Dating Rumors With THIS Woman

Britney Spears’ Ex Sam Asghari Sparks Dating Rumors With THIS Woman

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 Couples: Professional Each Celebrity Will Dance With Revealed

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 Couples: Professional Each Celebrity Will Dance With Revealed

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox