Reliance Jio Launches JioPhone Prima 2 4G: Smart Feature Phone With Qualcomm Processor; Check Out The Price Here!

Reliance Jio has officially unveiled its latest smart feature phone, the JioPhone Prima 2 4G. Building on the success of last year’s Prima 4G model, the Prima 2 4G introduces a range of new features aimed at enhancing user experience and connectivity.

JioPhone Prima 2 4G: Key Specifications and Features

The JioPhone Prima 2 4G is powered by an unspecified 4-core Qualcomm processor, complemented by 512MB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage, which can be expanded by up to 128GB via a micro-SD card. The device operates exclusively with a Jio SIM card, ensuring compatibility with Jio’s network.

The phone boasts a 2.4-inch TFT LED display and is equipped with a 2,000mAh battery. For photography, it includes a 0.3-megapixel rear camera and a front camera for selfies and video calls. The device supports video calling through JioCall without the need for additional apps. It also comes preloaded with a suite of Jio apps, including JioTV, JioCinema, JioSaavn, JioNews, and JioPay, as well as popular third-party apps like Facebook and YouTube.

Running on KaiOS version 2.5.3—a variant of Firefox OS—the Prima 2 4G supports up to 23 languages and integrates Google Assistant for convenient access to internet queries. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.2, and a headphone jack, with an added LED torch for practicality.

Price and Availability

The JioPhone Prima 2 4G is priced at ₹2,799 and is available for purchase through Amazon India and JioMart. The previous model, the JioPhone Prima, remains available at its original price of ₹2,599.

This new release continues Jio’s strategy of offering affordable, feature-rich devices that cater to a broad range of users while expanding the accessibility of digital services in India.

