Thursday, October 17, 2024
Samsung Galaxy Ring In India: What Are The Features And Price? Check Here

With each Galaxy Ring purchase, customers will receive the Galaxy Ring, charging cradle and data cable.

Samsung has opened orders in India for its Galaxy Ring, a smart device that combines advanced AI-powered health tracking with wearable style. Priced at ₹39,999, the Galaxy Ring comes in a range of sizes and colors, including titanium black, silver, and gold. The Indian price is slightly higher than its U.S. counterpart, which is available for $399.

Key Features of the Samsung Galaxy Ring

Samsung’s Galaxy Ring is equipped with Galaxy AI, making it a smart health companion. Key features include:

Sleep and Heart Health Tracking: The ring monitors sleep quality, heart health, and physical activities, providing users with valuable health insights.
Workout and Menstrual Cycle Tracking: It keeps track of workouts and menstrual cycles, ensuring users have access to essential health data.
Durability: Made with a Titanium Grade 5 finish, the Galaxy Ring resists daily scratches and wear. It’s water-resistant up to 10 ATM, or depths of 100 meters, meaning it can endure various activities, from handwashing to showers

What’s in the Box?

With each Galaxy Ring purchase, customers will receive:

The Galaxy Ring
A charging cradle
A data cable

To ensure the right fit, Samsung is offering a free sizing kit for customers in India.

Launch Offers and EMI Options

Samsung is offering a limited-time deal for buyers who order the Galaxy Ring and pay in full between October 16 and 18. Customers will receive a 25W travel adapter, valued at ₹1,399, at no additional cost.

Payment options for the Galaxy Ring include no-cost EMI plans starting at ₹1,624.87 per month and standard EMI plans starting at ₹1,608.23 per month.

The Samsung Galaxy Ring is designed for those looking to track their health seamlessly. With its AI features, durable design, and attractive launch offers, the Galaxy Ring promises to be a unique addition to the wearables market in India.

