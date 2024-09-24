Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Design, Specs, & Price Revealed—Check It Out!

As the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE approaches, excitement continues to build around its potential features and competitive pricing. (Read More Below)

The highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is set to launch in the coming weeks, and leaks surrounding its design and specifications are generating excitement among fans. As an affordable option in the flagship Galaxy S24 series, the Galaxy S24 FE promises to offer compelling features just ahead of the Galaxy S25 series.

Expected Specifications and Features

Recent leaks, including an unboxing video shared by tipster Evan Blass on X, have unveiled critical details about the Galaxy S24 FE. The video, reportedly sourced from a retail channel, showcases the smartphone’s design, color options, and key specifications.

Design and Color Variants

The Galaxy S24 FE is expected to be available in five vibrant color variants: blue, graphite, grey, mint, and yellow. Its design closely resembles that of the flagship Galaxy S24, featuring a premium aluminium frame and protection from Gorilla Glass Victus+.

Camera Setup





In terms of photography, the Galaxy S24 FE is likely to boast a triple camera setup, including:

50MP main camera

12MP ultrawide camera

8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom Additionally, a 10MP selfie camera is anticipated for high-quality self-portraits.

Performance

Performance-wise, the Galaxy S24 FE is expected to be powered by the Exynos 2400e processor, a toned-down version of the flagship Exynos 2400 chip used in the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus in India. The smartphone is also rumored to feature a robust 4700mAh battery, ensuring extended usage.

Pricing Expectations

While the exact pricing remains unconfirmed, reports suggest that Samsung may implement a $50 price increase for the Galaxy S24 FE compared to last year’s Galaxy S23 FE. Prices are expected to vary between the US and India, and further details regarding storage variants will be announced upon the official launch.

As the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE approaches, excitement continues to build around its potential features and competitive pricing. With its impressive specifications and stylish design, the Galaxy S24 FE aims to capture the attention of consumers seeking a premium experience at a more accessible price point. Stay tuned for more updates as we await its official unveiling.

