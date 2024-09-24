Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Live Tv

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Design, Specs, & Price Revealed—Check It Out!

As the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE approaches, excitement continues to build around its potential features and competitive pricing. (Read More Below)

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Design, Specs, & Price Revealed—Check It Out!

The highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is set to launch in the coming weeks, and leaks surrounding its design and specifications are generating excitement among fans. As an affordable option in the flagship Galaxy S24 series, the Galaxy S24 FE promises to offer compelling features just ahead of the Galaxy S25 series.

Expected Specifications and Features

Recent leaks, including an unboxing video shared by tipster Evan Blass on X, have unveiled critical details about the Galaxy S24 FE. The video, reportedly sourced from a retail channel, showcases the smartphone’s design, color options, and key specifications.

Design and Color Variants

The Galaxy S24 FE is expected to be available in five vibrant color variants: blue, graphite, grey, mint, and yellow. Its design closely resembles that of the flagship Galaxy S24, featuring a premium aluminium frame and protection from Gorilla Glass Victus+.

Camera Setup

In terms of photography, the Galaxy S24 FE is likely to boast a triple camera setup, including:

  • 50MP main camera
  • 12MP ultrawide camera
  • 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom Additionally, a 10MP selfie camera is anticipated for high-quality self-portraits.

Performance

Performance-wise, the Galaxy S24 FE is expected to be powered by the Exynos 2400e processor, a toned-down version of the flagship Exynos 2400 chip used in the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus in India. The smartphone is also rumored to feature a robust 4700mAh battery, ensuring extended usage.

Pricing Expectations

While the exact pricing remains unconfirmed, reports suggest that Samsung may implement a $50 price increase for the Galaxy S24 FE compared to last year’s Galaxy S23 FE. Prices are expected to vary between the US and India, and further details regarding storage variants will be announced upon the official launch.

As the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE approaches, excitement continues to build around its potential features and competitive pricing. With its impressive specifications and stylish design, the Galaxy S24 FE aims to capture the attention of consumers seeking a premium experience at a more accessible price point. Stay tuned for more updates as we await its official unveiling.

ALSO READ: Snapchat Unveils Exciting AI Features And Profile Enhancements At Annual Partner Summit

Filed under

Galaxy S Galaxy S24 Gorilla Glass samsung Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

Also Read

Switzerland: Several Arrested Over Suspected Deaths Involving Suicide Capsule’

Switzerland: Several Arrested Over Suspected Deaths Involving Suicide Capsule’

Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Elections Phase 2 Live Updates: Security Beefed Up In Rajouri

Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Elections Phase 2 Live Updates: Security Beefed Up In Rajouri

SC Seeks Response From 11 States On Plea Asking Setting Up Of RTI Portals

SC Seeks Response From 11 States On Plea Asking Setting Up Of RTI Portals

Watch: Mice Found On Siddhivinayak Temple Prasad Packets, Trust Denies

Watch: Mice Found On Siddhivinayak Temple Prasad Packets, Trust Denies

“Coach Sridhar: My Top Goal Is To Bring PV Sindhu Back To The Podium!”

“Coach Sridhar: My Top Goal Is To Bring PV Sindhu Back To The Podium!”

Entertainment

Video Of Diddy Getting Freaked Out At The Ellen DeGeneres Show Resurfaces Amid Arrest Over Sexual Assault

Video Of Diddy Getting Freaked Out At The Ellen DeGeneres Show Resurfaces Amid Arrest Over

Margot Robbie And Jacob Elordi To Lead Adaptation Of Emily Bronte’s Classic Novel Wuthering Heights

Margot Robbie And Jacob Elordi To Lead Adaptation Of Emily Bronte’s Classic Novel Wuthering Heights

Did A Gambling Debt Led To The Origin Of The Godfather?

Did A Gambling Debt Led To The Origin Of The Godfather?

IIFA Rocks 2024: Experience the Magic of Iulia Vantur Live On The Night Of Soulful Music

IIFA Rocks 2024: Experience the Magic of Iulia Vantur Live On The Night Of Soulful

IIFA Rocks 2024: Bollywood Icons Honey Singh And Shilpa Rao Set To Dazzle The Stage

IIFA Rocks 2024: Bollywood Icons Honey Singh And Shilpa Rao Set To Dazzle The Stage

Lifestyle

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox