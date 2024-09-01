Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, previously speculated to be named Galaxy Z Fold Slim or Galaxy Z Fold Ultra, is now expected to support the S Pen, according to recent reports. This contradicts earlier information that indicated the foldable device might not be compatible with Samsung’s stylus, as reported by GSM Arena.

Although the official confirmation is still pending, the reports suggest that the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition will indeed be compatible with the S Pen. However, unlike previous models, it is unlikely to feature a dedicated internal slot for the stylus. Users might need to carry the S Pen separately, similar to how it was utilized with the Galaxy Z Fold6.

The foldable design presents challenges in incorporating an internal slot for the S Pen without compromising on battery life or increasing the device’s thickness. The Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is anticipated to boast impressive specifications, including a 200 MP main camera. When unfolded, the device will measure just 4.9 mm in thickness, and when folded, it will be 10.6 mm thick. The internal display is expected to be 8 inches, with a 6.5-inch cover screen, offering users a large and immersive viewing experience.

Samsung is expected to reveal more details about the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition in the near future.

