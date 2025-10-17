LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
leader-of-opposition Bhupendra Patel cabinet aj ka gold ka price 26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Afghanistan news Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news leader-of-opposition Bhupendra Patel cabinet aj ka gold ka price 26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Afghanistan news Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news leader-of-opposition Bhupendra Patel cabinet aj ka gold ka price 26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Afghanistan news Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news leader-of-opposition Bhupendra Patel cabinet aj ka gold ka price 26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Afghanistan news Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
leader-of-opposition Bhupendra Patel cabinet aj ka gold ka price 26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Afghanistan news Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news leader-of-opposition Bhupendra Patel cabinet aj ka gold ka price 26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Afghanistan news Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news leader-of-opposition Bhupendra Patel cabinet aj ka gold ka price 26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Afghanistan news Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news leader-of-opposition Bhupendra Patel cabinet aj ka gold ka price 26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Afghanistan news Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > SEC says 'unclear' if proposed 3x and 5x leveraged ETFs would be approved

SEC says 'unclear' if proposed 3x and 5x leveraged ETFs would be approved

SEC says 'unclear' if proposed 3x and 5x leveraged ETFs would be approved

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 17, 2025 15:52:39 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

SEC says 'unclear' if proposed 3x and 5x leveraged ETFs would be approved

By Suzanne McGee and Ateev Bhandari (Reuters) -The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission told Reuters that it was "unclear" whether the dozens of recent filings by asset managers to issue highly leveraged ETFs would be approved by the agency. Since the U.S. government shutdown began, "the agency has received a large number of registration statements for ETFs seeking to offer 3x and 5x leveraged, equity-linked exposure," said Brian Daly, director of the SEC's division of investment management.  "It is unclear whether these ETFs would comply with the Derivatives Rule (Rule 18f-4), which generally limits leverage to 2x." On Wednesday, ETF issuer Volatility Shares filed to launch a total of 27 highly leveraged ETFs, including the first-ever proposed 5x ETF for the U.S. market, in a move that raised eyebrows amid widespread concerns over inflated asset prices.  A 5x target means that an ETF would seek to quintuple the daily return of an underlying single stock. Until now, the SEC has approved single-stock leveraged ETFs with a maximum of 2x. Volatility declined a Reuters request for comment. The SEC's response comes as a partisan shutdown in Washington has forced the agency to function on skeletal staffing, limiting its ability to review corporate filings, investigate misconduct, and oversee markets. "It is reassuring to see that, despite the shutdown, the SEC continues to monitor new ETF filings and take note of those that could be potentially problematic for retail investors and for the ETF industry as a whole," said Amrita Nandakumar, president of Vident Asset Management, a firm that works with ETF issuers. A concentration of investor assets into leveraged ETFs has fueled caution across the market, highlighted by last week's broad-based selloff after U.S. President Donald Trump escalated the trade war against China. While such leveraged ETFs are designed to amplify the return of the underlying stock or index, a fall in the price of the indexed asset can force liquidations. "Of those launched more than three years ago, over half have closed and 17% have lost over 98% of their value over their lives," said Bryan Armour, ETF analyst at Morningstar, referring to the dangers of leveraged ETFs. A JPMorgan report estimated that some $26 billion of selling from leveraged ETFs at Friday's close exacerbated the downward spiral. A Reuters analysis of SEC filings found that Volatility, whose filings included a 3x and a 5x offering on bitcoin treasury pioneer Strategy, proposed its filings to go effective 75 days after submitting.  "This SEC administration has been more amenable to new strategies coming to market, but 5x leveraged single-stock ETFs will test those limits," Armour added. SEC staff will not be able to review the new filings until after the shutdown is over, the agency's Daly added. (Reporting by Suzanne McGee; Editing by Mark Porter and Philippa Fletcher)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 17, 2025 3:52 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Shares of Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica soar after Meta AI glasses drive revenue beat

South Korea kicks off arms fair to showcase unmanned, AI weapons

EssilorLuxottica hits record high after Meta AI glasses help drive sales beat

South Korea kicks off arms fair to showcase unmanned, AI weapons

Exclusive-Micron to exit server chips business in China after ban, sources say

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Harsh Sanghavi? Surat MLA Takes Oath As Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister In Major Cabinet Reshuffle

SEC says 'unclear' if proposed 3x and 5x leveraged ETFs would be approved

Brendan Fraser builds bonds in Japan-set film 'Rental Family'

Why is loneliness on the rise among young and old?

Yayyy.shop launched by Paramotor Digital Technology to transform digital gifting with 250 Plus brands

US Singer Mary Millben Hits Out At Rahul Gandhi Over PM Modi Remarks

UPDATE 1-China expels two top generals from Communist Party in anti-corruption purge

Hockey Legend Rani Rampal And CA Pankaj’s Wedding, PM Modi Among Invitees

Diwali 2025 Bank Holidays: When Are Banks Closed From October 17th To 23rd For Dhanteras, Choti Diwali, Laxmi Puja, Bhaidooj? Check State-Wise List of Bank Closures

Soccer-Liverpool without Becker as they look to right the ship against Man United

SEC says 'unclear' if proposed 3x and 5x leveraged ETFs would be approved

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

SEC says 'unclear' if proposed 3x and 5x leveraged ETFs would be approved

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

SEC says 'unclear' if proposed 3x and 5x leveraged ETFs would be approved
SEC says 'unclear' if proposed 3x and 5x leveraged ETFs would be approved
SEC says 'unclear' if proposed 3x and 5x leveraged ETFs would be approved
SEC says 'unclear' if proposed 3x and 5x leveraged ETFs would be approved
QUICK LINKS