LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
congress Google AI geopolitical-tensions Dubai Air Show maharashtra girl died Bettina Anderson benjamin netanyahu donald trump congress Google AI geopolitical-tensions Dubai Air Show maharashtra girl died Bettina Anderson benjamin netanyahu donald trump congress Google AI geopolitical-tensions Dubai Air Show maharashtra girl died Bettina Anderson benjamin netanyahu donald trump congress Google AI geopolitical-tensions Dubai Air Show maharashtra girl died Bettina Anderson benjamin netanyahu donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
congress Google AI geopolitical-tensions Dubai Air Show maharashtra girl died Bettina Anderson benjamin netanyahu donald trump congress Google AI geopolitical-tensions Dubai Air Show maharashtra girl died Bettina Anderson benjamin netanyahu donald trump congress Google AI geopolitical-tensions Dubai Air Show maharashtra girl died Bettina Anderson benjamin netanyahu donald trump congress Google AI geopolitical-tensions Dubai Air Show maharashtra girl died Bettina Anderson benjamin netanyahu donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Shocking! No More Honda Activa On Roads- Company Stops Production And the Reason Will Blow Your Mind!

Shocking! No More Honda Activa On Roads- Company Stops Production And the Reason Will Blow Your Mind!

Honda has discontinued the production of its recently launch Honda Activa e: and QC1. The scooter was launched in February 2025 only to compete scooters like Ola S1 and Bajaj Chetak but it could not perform well in the market

Honda discontinued Honda Activa e: and QC1 , image credit: X/honda2wheelerinX/
Honda discontinued Honda Activa e: and QC1 , image credit: X/honda2wheelerinX/

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: November 22, 2025 13:03:49 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Shocking! No More Honda Activa On Roads- Company Stops Production And the Reason Will Blow Your Mind!

The most popular scooter on the Indian roads, the Honda Activa, is now a troublemaker for the brand. As per reports, Honda has stopped the production of its flagship Honda Activa EV.

Showrooms have stopped receiving units of the EV variant of the Honda Activa; however, the petrol model is still available. The company has taken a bold decision to discontinue the production of the electric variant of the Honda Activa just six months after its launch.

Honda launched the electric variant of the Activa to challenge EV scooters such as the Ola S1 and Bajaj Chetak in February 2025.

What’s Wrong with the Honda Activa EV?

Honda launched two variants of the electric Activa: the Honda Activa e: and the Honda Activa QC1. Honda was only able to sell 5,201 out of 11,168 units manufactured, of which there were only 740 units of the Activa e: sold. The major reason behind this is assumed to be the low charging station network.

Between February and July 2025, Honda manufactured 11,168 units of the electric Activa e: and QC1. However, only 5,201 units were dispatched to dealers. Out of the 5,201 dispatched, only 740 Activa e: were sold. The major reason behind the comparatively high sales of the QC1 was its lower price and the convenience of a portable charger, whereas the Activa e: was relying solely on Honda’s swappable battery network.

The Activa e: was only available in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi because these three cities are the only ones that have Honda’s battery swapping infrastructure, whereas the QC1 is available in six cities: Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, and Chandigarh.

Also Read: Truly Mind Blowing! Your Samsung Phone Can Now Unlock Your Mahindra e-SUV, Here’s How To Create A Digital Car Key

 The production was stopped in August alone; however, the craze and sales of the petrol variant of the Honda Activa are still leading the scooter market and dominating the roads of India. It is tough to predict that the company will wrap up their production line completely or will come back to the market with strong market research and a charging network.

 

First published on: Nov 22, 2025 1:03 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: HondaHonda activa eHonda Activa QC1

RELATED News

Truly Mind Blowing! Your Samsung Phone Can Now Unlock Your Mahindra e-SUV, Here’s How To Create A Digital Car Key

Vivo X300 And X300 Pro Price Leaked Ahead Of Their Launch? These Top-Tier Phones Come With Wireless Charging And Powerful Chipset: Check Camera, Specs, And All You Need To Know

Who Is Larry Page? Google Co-Founder Surges To World’s Third Richest, Overtaking Jeff Bezos

You Won’t Believe Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Are Now in India And JUST for ₹23,999- Check Specs and Features Before They Sell Out!

Nano Banana Pro: Can Your Phone Really Deliver Studio-Quality Visuals? Explore Its Exciting New Features!

LATEST NEWS

Shocking! No More Honda Activa On Roads- Company Stops Production And the Reason Will Blow Your Mind!

Shashi Tharoor Uses Donald Trump-Zohran Mamdani Meeting To Take a Dig At Congress, ‘Fight But…’

Which Are The Top 10 Cleanest Countries In 2025? Check The List Here

Maruti Suzuki Bets On Mobility Tech: A Small Investment With Big Signals, Here Is What You Need To Know

Is Kunickaa Sadanand Out Of Bigg Boss 19? Surprise Eviction Buzz Grows As Rajmata’s Sudden Exit Shakes The House

120 Bahadur Released: The Real Story Of The Battle Of Rezang La Pass Led By Major Shaitan Singh, Who Was He?

120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 1: Farhan Akhtar’s War Drama Starts Slow Yet Builds Suspense For Weekend Turnaround

Putin Says “Yes”, Ukraine Says “Maybe”: Donald Trump’s Peace Plan Ignites New Geo-Drama

7-Year-Old Konatsu Hasegawa From Japan Speaks Miraculous Kannada, Leaves Netizens In Awe

Uttar Pradesh Horror: Masked ‘Baccha Chor’ Targets 6-Year-Old, Father’s Courageous Fight Exposes ‘Koi Dar Nahi’ Criminals

Shocking! No More Honda Activa On Roads- Company Stops Production And the Reason Will Blow Your Mind!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Shocking! No More Honda Activa On Roads- Company Stops Production And the Reason Will Blow Your Mind!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Shocking! No More Honda Activa On Roads- Company Stops Production And the Reason Will Blow Your Mind!
Shocking! No More Honda Activa On Roads- Company Stops Production And the Reason Will Blow Your Mind!
Shocking! No More Honda Activa On Roads- Company Stops Production And the Reason Will Blow Your Mind!
Shocking! No More Honda Activa On Roads- Company Stops Production And the Reason Will Blow Your Mind!

QUICK LINKS