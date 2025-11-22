Shocking! No More Honda Activa On Roads- Company Stops Production And the Reason Will Blow Your Mind!

The most popular scooter on the Indian roads, the Honda Activa, is now a troublemaker for the brand. As per reports, Honda has stopped the production of its flagship Honda Activa EV.

Showrooms have stopped receiving units of the EV variant of the Honda Activa; however, the petrol model is still available. The company has taken a bold decision to discontinue the production of the electric variant of the Honda Activa just six months after its launch.

Honda launched the electric variant of the Activa to challenge EV scooters such as the Ola S1 and Bajaj Chetak in February 2025.

What’s Wrong with the Honda Activa EV?

Honda launched two variants of the electric Activa: the Honda Activa e: and the Honda Activa QC1. Honda was only able to sell 5,201 out of 11,168 units manufactured, of which there were only 740 units of the Activa e: sold. The major reason behind this is assumed to be the low charging station network.

Between February and July 2025, Honda manufactured 11,168 units of the electric Activa e: and QC1. However, only 5,201 units were dispatched to dealers. Out of the 5,201 dispatched, only 740 Activa e: were sold. The major reason behind the comparatively high sales of the QC1 was its lower price and the convenience of a portable charger, whereas the Activa e: was relying solely on Honda’s swappable battery network.

The Activa e: was only available in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi because these three cities are the only ones that have Honda’s battery swapping infrastructure, whereas the QC1 is available in six cities: Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, and Chandigarh.

The production was stopped in August alone; however, the craze and sales of the petrol variant of the Honda Activa are still leading the scooter market and dominating the roads of India. It is tough to predict that the company will wrap up their production line completely or will come back to the market with strong market research and a charging network.