Softbank approves remaining $22.5 billion of OpenAI investment, The Information reports

(Reuters) -Softbank has approved a second installment of $22.5 billion to complete its $30 billion investment in OpenAI, the Information reported on Saturday. The Japanese investment group's board has approved the installment as long as the artificial intelligence startup completes a corporate restructuring that would pave the way for an eventual public offering, the Information report said, citing a person with knowledge of the decision. Reuters could not immediately verify the report. (Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)