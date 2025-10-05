LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Spark Your Diwali 2025 Invites With Google Gemini AI Festive Prompt Inside!

Gemini AI created by Google proposes innovative prompts where anyone can create beautiful, party invitation Diwali decorations on the fly without the need to choose any particular links or designs as long as they look elegant and festive because of the AI inspired art design.

Representational image (Created using Gemini)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: October 5, 2025 16:14:14 IST

With Diwali 2025 in sight, Google India has disclosed AI guided inventive prompts with its Gemini Nano Banana application to allow users to easily create festal Diwali party invitations. The common prompt indicates a combination of deep jewel like colors emerald, sapphire, maroon as well as warm pastels and party details, such as shining diyas, lantern designs, splashes of watercolor, and confetti decorations, to make the invitation look both sophisticated and yet joyful. 

Diwali 2025 Invites With Google Gemini AI Festive Prompt

Google also offered pro tips to customize the output of AI, by specifying the orientation portrait, square or landscape, controlling the soft golden light, setting in which the objects such as text and the main motifs have to be placed and what cultural accents are to be included rangoli or minimal mandalas. The point is to allow users to create invitation designs that can be shared with ease on print or on digital platforms WhatsApp, social media.

Diwali 2025 Invites With Google Gemini AI Festive Prompt

Along with the example prompt, the article presents various variations e.g. “Elegant & Royal, Modern and Minimal that users can customize through changing date, time, or style emphasis. Such an action by Google shows the ways AI tools are becoming part of the traditions of culture  to allow users to communicate the sentiment of festivities in a unique and aesthetic manner without having to use design skills. It also shows how in seconds, a simple well thought out prompt can create beautiful, tailor made designs. Gemini, a product offered by Google, makes turn Diwali invitation designing an open, creative process, even to the non designer community, merging tradition, creativity, and AI support.

Also Read: Karwa Chauth 2025: Find Your Perfect Mehendi Match With Google Gemini AI

First published on: Oct 5, 2025 4:09 PM IST
