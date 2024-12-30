Spotify Under Fire As ‘Pornographic’ Videos Surface In Search Results For Rapper M.I.A

On Reddit, Spotify users reported encountering explicit and pornographic content under search results for rapper M.I.A.

Spotify, the world’s leading music streaming platform, is under fire again after reports surfaced of pornographic videos appearing in its search results.

Reddit Reveals

The controversy was first highlighted in a Reddit thread, where users reported encountering explicit content under search results for rapper M.I.A.

The Verge reported that it was unable to replicate the original search findings but confirmed the presence of sexually explicit videos hidden within Spotify’s “Video” tab.

These videos, often uploaded by accounts with nonsensical or generic names, appear to exploit a loophole in Spotify’s podcast moderation system, raising serious concerns about the platform’s ability to manage inappropriate content.

Exploiting ‘Podcasts’ Feature

The explicit videos in question were reportedly uploaded using Spotify’s podcast feature, which currently lacks pre-upload moderation. This vulnerability has enabled bad actors to bypass Spotify’s content guidelines, which explicitly prohibit sexually explicit material.

According to Spotify’s rules, any form of adult content is strictly forbidden. Yet users on Reddit have claimed that the loophole has allowed such material to proliferate, with one user expressing frustration:

“I reported another user for porn four days ago, and it’s still up.”

Another user lamented the platform’s impact on their account, adding:

“Now there’s porn on my main page and recently listened section. I can’t even remove it like we used to be able to.”

Here’s what Spotify said

When contacted by The Verge, Spotify spokesperson Laura Batey confirmed that the flagged videos had been removed for violating the platform’s policies. However, the company has yet to address how the content bypassed its moderation systems in the first place.

In a statement to The Verge, Batey emphasized Spotify’s commitment to enforcing its rules but provided no details on what measures are being taken to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Not a one time problem

This is not the first time Spotify has been criticized for its content moderation practices. In 2022, Vice reported on the prevalence of sexually explicit audio tracks and graphic images on the platform, disguised as erotic content.

More recently, Spotify has also faced scrutiny for being used as a medium to spread malware, pirated software, and spam. Security researchers revealed that malicious actors have exploited Spotify’s SEO to embed harmful links within playlists and podcasts. Even if Spotify blocks certain keywords internally, users searching for those terms on Google can still land on harmful content hosted on the platform.

Spammers have also employed deceptive tactics, such as using trending topics like TikTok and adult content in titles and descriptions, to manipulate search results and increase visibility.

Growing User Frustration

Many are calling for improved moderation tools and more robust reporting mechanisms.

One user expressed disappointment, saying:

“It feels like they just don’t really care.”

The controversy has reignited user concerns about Spotify’s ability to address inappropriate content effectively.

