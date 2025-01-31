StayWell Technologies Pioneers The Future Of Clean Air With Wearable And Smart Purification Innovations| NewsX Exclusive

From leading the path of wearable air purifiers to launching India's first smart car air purifier, the company is revolutionizing personal air care on a massive scale.

In an exclusive interview with NewsX A-List Special Telecast, Vibhor Agarwal, founder of StayWell Technologies, discussed the company’s journey, the latest innovations in air purification, and how StayWell is shaping the future of clean air solutions.

StayWell Technologies

StayWell Technologies was founded in 2021 by Agarwal who began by seeing the crisis caused by air pollution during the COVID-19 pandemic and wanted to create a solution to empower people to breathe cleaner air, wherever they go.

“StayWell was founded in 2021 out of personalization during COVID-19 when I personally saw the devastating effect of air pollution on human health,” Agarwal said. “I wanted to curate portable products that empower individuals to protect themselves everywhere they go.”

The company stands out from competitors through delivering a vast selection of portable, lightweight purifiers that can be powered by multiple technologies, such as hyper-filtration, UV rays, and ionization technology. These products are designed to offer the finest air purification performance to their users while also being silently incorporated into daily life seamlessly.

One of StayWell’s flagship innovations is the Necklace Air Purifier, a wearable device that makes use of Advanced Ionization Technology.

As the founder explained about their wearable air purifiers, especially the necklace variant, “Working on a principle of releasing millions of negative ions that attach to airborne particles and allergens, making them heavy so they cannot remain in the air ensures a clean air zone for our users.”

What makes these gadgets unique is portability, recharging, and lightweight, so they are the most convenient personal air purification device. “They are different because they are lightweight, rechargeable, and portable,” he added, pointing to the purifier he was wearing during the interview. “This is one of our bestsellers, and we have been selling it since 2022 with a great response from users.

India’s First Smart Car Air Purifier

To expand its product range, StayWell Technologies has recently launched an extremely sophisticated car air purifier.

“At the beginning of 2025, we launched a car air purifier, for the first time in India. It’s really a superadvanced, smart car air purifier with auto-on-off functions; real-time, live display with an LED screen; and has three complementary technologies for purification-including hyper filtration, UV-rays, and Ion technology.” said Agarwal.

With the intelligent features and high-purification power system, it has been a product everyone who values the air they breathe wants in their daily commute.

Clean the Air. Educate People.

StayWell Technologies sells more than products. It sells clean air awareness as well.

“Our products empower people to take control of their immediate air quality, ensuring they breathe clean air,” Agarwal emphasized. “We actively promote air pollution awareness through our social media handles on X, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, as well as through podcasts and collaborations with environmental advocates.” However, spreading the word about wearable air purifiers does present its own set of challenges.

“It’s still a relatively new concept, so educating consumers about the benefits and effectiveness of wearable air purifiers has been challenging,” he admitted. “Also, because air pollution is invisible, many consumers underestimate its dangers despite alarming data from global organizations such as WHO, IQAir, and The Lancet.”

To address effectiveness and affordability, StayWell shares scientific data, real-world testimonials, and transparent information about its technology.

“We help consumers understand the critical need for personal air purification by providing verified data,” Agarwal said. “To ensure affordability, we curate products from trusted global manufacturers, balancing cost and quality to make personal air purification accessible to a broader audience.”

What’s Next for StayWell Technologies?

StayWell Technologies has big plans for the future.

“We are working on high-end portable air humidifiers for cars and other innovative wearable devices,” Agarwal revealed. “Our focus remains on providing efficient, stylish, and easy-to-use air care products.”

The company also aims to collaborate with influencers and environmental advocates to amplify awareness about air pollution and personal health.

A Final Message to Consumers

He concluded the interview by giving a strong message regarding the need for personal air purification.

“Clean air is basic to a healthy life, and it is crucial to protect oneself from pollution,” he said. “Personal air purifiers are simple yet powerful devices that ensure you breathe clean air, whether at home, in your car, or on the go.”

He noted that air pollution was not just a winter problemâ€”it’s a year-round issue.

“The invisibility of air pollution doesn’t mean it’s absent. While pollution levels may be lower at times, they still remain far above global air quality standards,” he warned. “At StayWell, we believe that together with our users and partners, we can create healthier lifestyles and contribute to a cleaner environment for future generations.”

